Giants reportedly signing veteran Packers guard Jon Runyan to bolster offensive line

The New York Giants are addressing their offensive line in free agency, reportedly agreeing to terms with Green Bay Packers veteran right guard Jon Runyan. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that it will be a three-year deal worth $30 million, including $17 million guaranteed at signing.

The Giants are signing Runyan to bolster their offensive line and fill a major need at right guard. Their unit surrendered a league-high 85 sacks in 2023, so addressing the offensive line in free agency was always going to be a top priority.

Runyan started all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, surrendering two sacks and 21 pressures while earning a 54.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade. He’s been a staple on the Packers’ offensive line since being drafted by Green Bay in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, making 50 starts across the last four seasons.

General manager Joe Schoen values versatility, and Runyan is bringing that to the table as well. He has started games at left guard in the past as well — another position of need for the Giants. Runyan can compete for both starting gigs in training camp.

This is hardly the splash move that Giants fans were expecting their team to make. But as the market for interior offensive linemen continues to balloon, Schoen and company decide to take a more cost-effective route with their first free agent signing. Runyan will likely step in on day one as New York’s starting right guard.