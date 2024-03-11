Giants extend kick returner after lengthy search

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As of 2 PM on Monday afternoon, the New York Giants hadn’t made any splashy moves in free agency, but they made sure they will have a kick returner for the 2024 season.

The Giants Bring Back Gunner Olszewski

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported that the Giants extended gunner Olszewski, a 27-year-old special teams return man, to a one-year deal.

Formally undrafted in 2019, Olszewski played four games with the Giants last season after spending two games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned 23 punts for the Giants, averaging 11.9 yards per return, matching his highest since 2021.

His best season as a first-team All-Pro player came back in 2020 with the New England Patriots when he averaged 17.3 yards per return.

The Giants have been desperately searching for a long-term solution, sifting through draft picks and starting-level players.

At one point, they utilized starting corner Adoree Jackson as their primary return man, but he subsequently got hurt in the process. The Giants would prefer to spend a little bit of money to lock down the position with a player that won’t compromise their starting unit.