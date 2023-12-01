The Giants are in a perfect position to rebuild their roster

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are wrapping up a disappointing 2023 season. Currently 4-8, Big Blue’s losing record highlights the team’s failure to build upon what was a successful and thrilling last season. The G-Men finished with a 9-7-1 record and won their first postseason game in over a decade.

Despite entering this season with postseason aspirations, much of the attention has been turned toward the upcoming NFL Draft. Unless they go on an unlikely run in the final month of the regular season, the Giants are likely to finish with a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But due to the team’s allocation of draft capital and future salary cap space available, the roster is in a perfect position for general manager Joe Schoen to rebuild toward a brighter future.

The Giants have a valuable load of draft capital

The Giants’ first-round draft pick will likely be a top-ten selection, but that is not where their valuable picks end. Big Blue also possesses two second-round draft choices. The first being their own and the second coming from the Seattle Seahawks via the Leonard Williams trade.

After Seattle’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, that second-round pick is now sitting at No. 52 overall, per Tankathon. The Giants’ own second-round pick is currently 37th overall. There is a realistic chance for Big Blue to own three picks inside the top 50 in this year’s draft.

Furthermore, the team’s third-round pick is currently sitting at 68th overall. The Giants are going to enter the offseason with four draft picks inside the top 75, giving them the opportunity to land some impressive draft prospects to build around for the future.

Future salary cap space gives the front office flexibility

Currently in Week 13 of the regular season, New York has just $4.1 million in salary cap space remaining. However, they are projected to have $47.6 million available in the offseason prior to making any signings or roster cuts, per Over The Cap.

With a few key roster moves, this number could easily balloon well past $60 million in the offseason. Furthermore, looking ahead to 2025, the Giants are projected to enter that offseason with $117 million in salary cap space — and that number includes Daniel Jones’ $41 million cap number. If he were to be released, that would free up an additional $19 million in cap space.

Schoen has done an excellent job of keeping the salary cap healthy for the long term. Few contracts on the books extend past next season, and those that do are mostly tied to rookie contracts and cornerstone players like Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence.

The front office will have flexibility for the next couple of seasons to bring in new talents under the salary cap and extend emerging players on long-term deals. If the Giants do decide to bring in a new rookie quarterback this offseason, the roster is set up perfectly to build around him and give him the necessary support to turn this franchise into a contender.