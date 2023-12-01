Giants release once promising 3rd round pass-rusher, sign wide receiver

Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) celebrates a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Thursday afternoon, releasing a once-promising 3rd-round prospect and signing a wide receiver to the practice squad.

Former 2019 3rd-round pick Oshane Ximines was cut despite offering some solid value over the past few years. Last season, Ximines played 529 snaps, collecting 15 pressures and three sacks with 12 tackles. He had failed to develop and become an impact player despite having upside out of Old Dominion.

In fact, Ximines was the first player ever drafted out of Old Dominion prior to the Giants also landing Tre Hawkins in the 6th round of this most recent draft class.

The Giants Move on From Ximines

Across a career 1,376 snaps, Ximines produced 53 pressures, 25 of which came during his rookie season, collecting six sacks and 16 pressures with 12 tackles. This year, he played 52 snaps, posting three pressures, mostly being called up after the practice squad to help supplement some deficiencies, notably Azeez Ojulari missing more time due to injury.

To replace Ximines on the practice squad, the Giants signed Dylan Drummond, a former Eastern Michigan receiver. The 6-foot, 179-pound pass catcher produced 2,028 yards during his collegiate career, including 14 touchdowns. In 2020, he played 10 games, enjoying 525 yards and three scores. It is a longshot that Drummond will crack the roster, but the Giants are simply adding bodies to round out their P-squad.