Giants take exciting QB prospect in latest mock draft

The New York Giants could be in the market for a rookie quarterback this offseason as uncertainty surrounds the future of Daniel Jones. General manager Joe Schoen doubled down on his support of Jones this week but also left the door open for taking a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Currently holding the sixth-overall pick in the draft, the Giants are likely out of range for the class’s top quarterback prospects, USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye. Instead, Big Blue will likely need to settle for the No. 3 quarterback in the class, whom many believe is LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

Giants draft Jayden Daniels in Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft

In Luke Easterling of Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft, he had the G-Men taking Daniels with the sixth-overall pick, securing themselves a dynamic new quarterback of the future.

The Giants have plenty of needs, but nothing matters without the right quarterback. Yes, they just gave Daniel Jones a big contract extension, but he’ll be coming off a torn ACL, and his dead cap number will be manageable if they move on after 2024. Daniels has been the most dynamic player in all of college football this season, and his growth as a passer this season has launched him into the top-10 conversation. Luke Easterling of Sports Illustrated

Easterling had Big Blue taking Daniels despite there being some tremendous talent left on the board at other positions of need. In the following picks, WR Rome Odunze and OT Joe Alt were selected — two talented prospects that could fill massive holes in the Giants’ offense.

What could Daniels bring to Big Blue?

Daniels is as dynamic of a rusher as he is a passer. He’s contributed 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season to go along with his 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns through the air. Daniels has also kept the ball out of harm’s way, throwing just four interceptions and losing just one fumble.

This breakout season has firmly placed Daniels in Heisman Trophy contention. He has the second-best odds of winning the award in what has been described as a “two-man race” between Daniels and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

Daniels is a 22-year-old, fifth-year collegiate quarterback wrapping up his second season at LSU and his final season of eligibility. He spent his first three years in college with the Arizona State Sun Devils before transferring for a greater opportunity in Baton Rouge.

The decision to transfer has paid off for Daniels who has developed into one of college football’s best players. Drafting Daniels would give the Giants a dual-threat quarterback with impressive passing abilities. He may still need some polishing, but with Daniel Jones still set to be on the roster, Daniels would have plenty of time to develop into the team’s full-time starter and franchise quarterback.