Giants select dynamic WR in latest mock draft

The New York Giants currently hold the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft following their Week 12 win over the New England Patriots. While general manager Joe Schoen wouldn’t rule out the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round, he also expressed his confidence in Daniel Jones to maintain his role as the starter.

If Big Blue rolls into next season with Jones as their franchise quarterback, the option to draft an elite wide receiver becomes evermore enticing. In Dane Brugler of The Athletic’s latest mock draft, he had the Giants selecting dynamic WR Malik Nabers out of LSU with the sixth-overall pick in the draft.

Giants land dynamic LSU wide receiver in mock draft

After missing out on the class’s top quarterbacks due to their draft positioning, the G-Men settle for the best wide receiver on the board in Brugler’s mock draft. Outside of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Nabers might be the best receiver in the class.

“Over the past month, I think Nabers separated himself for several teams as WR2 in this draft,” Brugler wrote. “The only FBS pass catcher with 1,500-plus receiving yards in 2023, he also leads the country with 34 receptions of 20-plus yards. The only other college receiver with that many explosive catches over the last five years? Another LSU receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, who had 34 in 2019.”

Nabers is a 6-foot-1, 188-pound wideout who has dominated the SEC and is widely viewed as a top-ten prospect in this class. He’s totaled 86 receptions for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Malik Nabers could transform Big Blue’s offense

The Giants have one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season. Their 13.3 points per game and 258.7 yards per game both rank dead-last in the NFL. Adding a dynamic receiving threat like Nabers could transform their offense.

The Giants obviously still have high hopes for Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson, but adding Nabers gives the offense a legitimate No. 1 threat. Dane Brugler of The Athletic

Drafting a dynamic receiver like Nabers could turn the Giants’ offense into a juggernaut. They have a couple of solid young receivers in Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. Adding Nabers to the mix would give Big Blue a solid trio of receiving options to build around for the foreseeable future.