The New York Giants have begun the search for their next head coach. Following a grueling season that saw the mid-year dismissal of Brian Daboll and a historically porous defensive performance, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has emerged as a top name on the Giants’ shortlist.

Chargers DC Jesse Minter Emerging As Top HC Candidate

As the coaching carousel begins to spin, one top name has emerged as a contender for the Giants’ vacant head coaching job: Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter.

“A name to keep an eye on in #Giants coaching search: #Chargers DC Jesse Minter,” The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy posted on X. “A former #Ravens player was just telling me how similar he is to Mike Macdonald, coach of No. 1 seed #Seahawks Minter and Macdonald worked together in Baltimore under … Wink Martindale.”

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minter is getting plenty of buzz as a top head coaching candidate in this year’s cycle. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Minter is one of the hottest names entering the cycle.

“Sources I’ve spoken to have given the impression Minter is the hottest name,” Schultz posted on X.

The Giants have begun putting together a list of candidates that they will interview in the coming days and weeks as they search for their next head coach. Minter will likely be among those candidates.

Minter Has An Elite Defensive Pedigree

Minter’s coaching pedigree is deeply rooted in the Harbaugh system, having worked under both Jim and John Harbaugh during his long coaching career. Minter served as the defensive coordinator for Michigan’s 2023 National Championship team before following Jim Harbaugh to Los Angeles.

During that championship run, his Michigan defense was the top-ranked unit in college football, allowing only 247.0 total net yards per game.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Giants Could Be Interested In Minter

If hired by the Giants, Minter would bring a proven track record of elite defensive production and a reputation for high-level player evaluation. His aggressive defensive scheme has transformed the Chargers into an elite unit.

In his first year with the Chargers in 2024, he led a unit that finished first in the league in points allowed per game (17.7) and fifth in defensive EPA per play. This success continued into the 2025 season, where his defense remained a top-10 unit, ranking fourth in yards allowed (280.2 per game) and fourth in opponent third-down conversion percentage.

The Giants’ defense, meanwhile, has struggled significantly, finishing as one of the least productive units in the league and setting a dubious NFL record by allowing over 4,000 total yards and 300 points with six or fewer takeaways through their first 11 games.

While the pass rush remained a bright spot, the unit’s inability to stop the run or create turnovers ultimately contributed to the mid-season coaching changes, such as the firing of DC Shane Bowen.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There are pieces on the defensive side of the ball, however, like EDGE Brian Burns, who has totaled 16.5 sacks this season. He, along with rookie Abdul Carter, DT Dexter Lawrence, and other promising building blocks, would give Minter plenty of tools to work with on the defensive side of the ball.

But developing young QB Jaxson Dart will be a top priority. While the star receiver Malik Nabers works his way back from an ACL injury, Minter will need to prove he has a solid plan for the offensive side of the ball—and a vision for Dart’s growth—when he sits down for his interview with general manager Joe Schoen and the Giants’ brass.