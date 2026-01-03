The New York Giants aren’t just looking for a head coach; they are looking for a savior, and it appears they are willing to turn over every stone in the NFL to find him.

The initial list of candidates suggested a methodical approach, blending defensive disciplinarians with offensive innovators. We already knew about the interest in Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, whose resume includes a stint as the head coach at Boston College before returning to the pros to revitalize Green Bay’s defense. Chris Shula, Mike McCarthy, and others are all of interest as well.

However, the search took a fascinating turn on Saturday when The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported two massive additions to the interview list: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

These two names represent polar opposite philosophies—one a defensive firebrand looking for redemption in the same city that just fired him, and the other an offensive riser with a golden pedigree.

Robert Saleh: The Defensive Mastermind Seeking Redemption

The inclusion of Robert Saleh is sure to raise eyebrows across the tri-state area. Currently serving as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Saleh has rebuilt his stock by returning to the role that made him a star.

The Pros: You simply cannot deny Saleh’s ability to orchestrate a defense. His units in San Francisco have consistently been among the league’s elite, known for their violence, speed, and discipline. As a leader, he is a “culture guy” in the truest sense—players run through walls for him, and his energy on the sideline is infectious. If the Giants want a CEO-type who commands the locker room, Saleh checks that box emphatically.

The Cons: The elephant in the room is his failed tenure with the New York Jets. Saleh went 20-36 as a head coach, plaguing his tenure with historically bad offensive play and a stubborn loyalty to struggling quarterbacks. The Giants just lived through an era of offensive ineptitude; hiring a defensive coach who previously failed to build a competent offense in the exact same market feels like a massive gamble.

Klint Kubiak: The Shanahan Disciple with a Modern Touch

On the other side of the spectrum is Klint Kubiak, who has quickly become one of the hottest names in the cycle while running the offense for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Pros: Kubiak is football royalty, the son of Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, but he has carved out his own lane as a branch of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. His offensive systems are predicated on motion, deception, and making life easy for the quarterback—exactly what the Giants need to salvage their own QB situation. His success in Seattle and previously New Orleans proves he can adapt his scheme to his personnel.

The Cons: The biggest knock on Kubiak is experience. While he has been a coordinator, he has never sat in the big chair, and the transition from calling plays to managing an entire roster is steep. The Giants might be wary of handing the keys to a first-time head coach, especially after the turbulence of recent years.

Whether they go with the defensive proven commodity in Saleh or the offensive upside of Kubiak, one thing is clear: the Giants are not limiting themselves to a specific prototype. They are hunting for the best leader available, regardless of which side of the ball he calls home.