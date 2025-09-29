REPORT: Giants’ Malik Nabers done for season with torn ACL, MRI confirms

The New York Giants will have to play out the rest of this season without their best playmaker on the offensive side of the ball.

Malik Nabers suffered torn ACL in Giants’ win over Chargers

An MRI on Monday confirmed that wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Nabers’s season comes to an end after just four weeks. He had totaled 271 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions in that span.

Prior to his injury, Nabers had 127 catches in his first two NFL seasons, second most catches by any player in his first 20 games behind only Odell Beckham Jr., who had 141 (h/t Schefter).

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Nabers set an NFL record last season for the most receptions by a rookie wide receiver in a single season (109).

The Giants improved their record to 1-3 on Sunday, beating the Chargers despite Nabers going down injured early in the game.

But now their offense will need to find new ways to create explosive plays while Nabers recovers and prepares to come back stronger than ever in 2026.