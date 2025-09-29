Former Giants star sounds off against MetLife Stadium turf after Malik Nabers injury

Despite earning their first win of the 2025 regular season, the New York Giants simultaneously suffered a devastating loss on Sunday.

Superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers went down with a right knee injury early in the first half and would quickly be ruled out for the remainder of the game. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it is believed that Nabers suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for the rest of the season.

The NFL world has reacted to the injury with heartbreak for Nabers and frustration toward the playing surface at MetLife Stadium — which has infamously been believed to cause lower-body injuries.

Former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. sounds off on “DeathLife Stadium”

Former Giants superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sounded off on MetLife Stadium’s turf on Sunday following Nabers’s injury.

Beckham published the following thread of posts on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) criticizing MetLife Stadium’s turf and the NFL at large for not mandating a switch to grass fields:

Respect and u kno I loveeeee the giants , but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game. I kno it’s not ALL the turfs fault but at least maybe it to where we’ve gotten all research done to if TURF has to stay it’s at the HIGHEST of quality possible. At… — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 29, 2025

Beckham suffered a season-ending injury at MetLife Stadium in 2017 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Though he was able to make a full recovery, Beckham’s career took a turn following the injury, and he never regained the same heights that he had reached from 2014 to 2016.

While the Giants are still waiting on an MRI to confirm the severity of Nabers’s injury, the worst is feared for the second-year star.

Nabers had been off to another strong start this season, totaling 251 yards on 16 receptions with two touchdowns in three games. He had two receptions for 20 yards against the Chargers prior to his knee injury.

The Giants will be without Nabers for the foreseeable future, putting a damper on the outlook for their offense as they move forward with rookie QB Jaxson Dart for the remainder of the season.