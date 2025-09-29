Giants 21–18 Chargers: Good news and bad news as Jaxson Dart wins in his debut

The New York Giants picked up their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon, upsetting the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers with a 21–18 final score.

Powered by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in his debut and a spectacular pass rush, the Giants pulled out the upset win and improved their record to 1-3 on the season.

The Giants have hope at quarterback

Jaxson Dart looked the part in his first NFL start. The rookie played with poise, confidence, and efficiency.

Dart finished the game going 13-of-20 passing for 111 yards with a 1-0 TD-INT ratio and a 96.0 passer rating. He also added 54 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mistake-free football — that’s what Dart played on Sunday. Zero turnovers for the rookie in his debut against one of the best defenses in the league.

Dart flashed his potential and showed promise for a Giants team that desperately needed a spark of optimism after benching veteran QB Russell Wilson. Now, they have a glimmer of hope as they kick off a new era.

Malik Nabers is likely done for the season

He will get an MRI to confirm the severity of his injury, but the worst is feared for WR Malik Nabers.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Giants fear Nabers tore his ACL on Sunday.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Nabers injured his right knee while leaping to make a catch on a free play early in the game. He finished the day with just two receptions for 20 yards.

Without Nabers in the lineup, the Giants’ offense will be significantly hampered. General manager Joe Schoen will likely need to find some talent to add to the position.

The Giants’ pass rush came to life

High expectations were set for the New York Giants’ pass rush this season. The unit features elite talents across the board, headlined by Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie Abdul Carter.

Every member of that group brought their A-game against the Chargers. Burns, Thibodeaux, and Carter combined for 20 pressures in the game. Burns and Thibodeaux each had one sack, and although he didn’t get a sack, Carter’s nine pressures led the team.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lawrence helped power the Giants to victory with an interception in the first quarter that he returned 37 yards and down inside the red zone.

Big Blue’s defensive line took over the second half of the game — just as they had envisioned it would when they kicked off the season.

Brian Daboll extends his stay in New York

Heading into this game with an 0-3 record, it seemed as though head coach Brian Daboll’s seat had never been hotter. He made the abrupt decision to bench Russell Wilson mid-week and start the rookie against a tough Chargers defense.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That bet paid off as Dart led the Giants to an improbable victory, likely cooling off the seat on which Daboll was sitting.

Still, at 1-3, Daboll has hardly bought himself a ticket into the 2026 season, but this was a massive step in the right direction. If he can maintain this momentum and get the most out of the rookie, perhaps Daboll can make it to the end of the year.

The Giants have an opportunity to turn their season around

With a 1-3 record, the Giants still sit in last place in the NFC East. However, they have some momentum now, the vibes are far more positive, and they will have a favorable matchup next week.

The Giants will be on the road to face the winless New Orleans Saints in Week 5. It’s a winnable game that the Giants will be favored in. Saints QB Spencer Rattler has an 0-10 record as a starting quarterback — the perfect recipe for Big Blue’s pass rush to take over and power the team to their second-straight win.

This time next week, the Giants very well could be 2-3 with a chance to make something of their season.