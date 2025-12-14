The New York Giants have a special talent on the defensive side of the ball. Brian Burns is having the best season of his career as he has put himself on pace for historical end-of-season numbers.

Brian Burns earned a $1.8M incentive bonus this season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Through just 13 games this season, Burns has totaled a career-high 13.0 sacks.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Burns triggered a $1.8 million incentive for hitting 12.5 sacks and setting a new career high. Burns’ contract also includes escalators, so his 2026 base salary will increase by $1.8M. That raises his 2026 salary to $24.1M and his 2026 cap hit to $36.6M, per Duggan.

Could Burns be the Giants’ next 20-sack man?

Burns is in striking range to record just the third 20-sack season in Giants history. Michael Strahan set the single-season NFL record with 22.5 in 2001 (T.J. Watt tied it 20 years later), and Lawrence Taylor had 20.5 in 1986, per Giants.com.

With 13 sacks in as many games, Burns is on pace for 17.0 sacks this season — but he has four games this season with 2.0 or more sacks. He could easily outpace that 17.0 and push to the 20-sack threshold.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Joining Taylor and Strahan with a 20+ sack season would put Burns in elite company as one of the best pass-rushers in franchise history — and that’s saying something considering the level of pass-rushing talent that has donned the blue and red over the last 50 years.

With four games left to play, Burns has a chance to do something special and join elite company. He currently ranks second in the NFL in sacks, behind just Myles Garrett (20.0).

The Giants’ defense hasn’t lived up to expectations this season, but Burns has exceeded them. The 27-year-old is a lock for the Pro Bowl and will be viewed as one of the team’s most important pieces entering the offseason.

