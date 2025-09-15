Giants’ Brian Burns has elevated his game to an All-Pro level this season

Over the last two offseasons, the New York Giants have poured assets into their defensive line.

It helped them form a fearsome pass rush led by Brian Burns, who they acquired via a trade last offseason.

Burns had a solid first season with the Giants in 2024, but this season, he has elevated his game to an all-new elite level.

Brian Burns is playing at an elite level this season

Through two games this season, Burns has already totaled nine combined tackles, four tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks.

He has been constantly pressuring opposing quarterbacks and has been the Giants’ most dangerous and most consistent pass rusher.

Burns is on pace for a monster season and has a strong chance of surpassing the double-digit sack threshold for the first time since 2022, when he had 12.5 sacks.

Twice in his career, Burns has been selected for the Pro Bowl. This season, his hot start has him positioned to make his third Pro Bowl and possibly even his first All-Pro team.

The rest of the Giants’ defense needs to match Burns’s energy

However, despite Burns’s individual success, the Giants are 0-2 to start the season.

Their defense was poor on Sunday in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. They surrendered 478 total yards of offense in the heartbreaking 40-37 overtime loss.

Burns has led a pass rush that has made life difficult for both of the opposing quarterbacks that the Giants have faced so far this season.

But whether it be due to penalties, mismanaged playcalling, or poor coverage, the Giants’ defense continues to get in the way of itself.