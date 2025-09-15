The Giants might have a new starting running back

The New York Giants walked out of Arlington on Sunday afternoon with a heartbreaking 40–37 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The scoreboard told one story, but hidden within the chaos was another — rookie running back Cam Skattebo may be forcing his way into a starting role sooner than expected.

Skattebo delivers when called upon

Skattebo wasn’t handed a heavy workload, but he made every touch count. The rookie carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt and finding the end zone. His most impressive sequence came late in the red zone.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, in one of his only two snaps of the game, handed the ball to Skattebo, who bulldozed through defenders down to the 1-yard line. On the very next play, he finished the job with a touchdown run.

It wasn’t just the numbers, but the tone he set with his physicality. Skattebo ran with a brand of power that seemed to wear down Dallas’ front, giving the Giants an edge they had been searching for since Saquon Barkley’s departure.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Outperforming the competition

While Skattebo made his presence felt, second-year back Tyrone Tracy struggled to get anything going. Tracy finished with just five carries for 15 yards, averaging a modest 3.0 yards per attempt. The contrast was stark, and the coaching staff didn’t hesitate to lean more heavily on Skattebo as the game progressed.

That usage is telling. In a game where every yard mattered, the Giants clearly trusted the rookie to handle critical touches. If this trend continues, Skattebo could solidify himself as the lead option out of the backfield moving forward.

What Skattebo brings to the offense

The Giants don’t just need a running back who can pick up what’s blocked—they need someone who can create on his own. Skattebo’s compact frame and bruising style give him the ability to push piles, pick up hidden yardage, and keep drives alive.

Watching him run is a reminder of old-school Giants football, when toughness between the tackles defined the team’s identity. He’s not a flashy speedster, but he brings an element of reliability that helps balance an offense still establishing an identity.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to Week 3

The Giants now prepare for their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. If Skattebo continues to earn touches at this rate, his role could expand quickly. For a team that desperately needs stability in the backfield, the rookie looks like their best chance at controlling tempo and taking pressure off the passing game.

It’s early, but in just two weeks, Cam Skattebo has gone from mid-round rookie to a potential building block. The Giants may have found their answer at running back without even planning for it.