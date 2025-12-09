The New York Giants’ defense has been an utter disappointment this season. The unit entered the season with top-10 aspirations after loading up on talent in both free agency and the draft. However, through 14 weeks, they rank 31st.

The Giants fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen mid-season after he failed to maximize the talent invested in his unit. The Giants also fired head coach Brian Daboll mid-season for similar shortcomings.

Their next head coach, however, should be a guy who maximizes the defense’s talent, the talent on the rest of the roster, and brings a new leadership approach to the building. That guy could be Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

The Rams’ defense has been elite under Chris Shula

The grandson of legendary Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, Chris Shula has made his own name as the Rams’ defensive coordinator over the last two seasons.

He’s been an original member of Rams head coach Sean McVay’s staff since 2017, serving in a variety of roles as a defensive assistant before succeeding Raheem Morris as the defensive coordinator in 2024.

In the first year under Shula’s leadership in 2024, the Rams’ defense tied for 5th in Red Zone Efficiency (50% allowed), 6th in Goal-to-Go Efficiency (65.5% allowed), 6th in Hurries (225), 10th in Pressure Rate (35.7%), and tied for 12th in interceptions (13) (via the Rams’ official website).

This season, Shula’s defense has only improved. They rank 3rd in the NFL in Points Per Game Allowed (17.5) and 13th in Total Yards Per Game Allowed (315.0).

Shula is a talent developer

Shula has been credited with the development and career-high production of several Rams defensive players at various positions, including EDGEs Jared Verse and Byron Young — two of the NFL’s most productive young pass rushers this season.

When Shula was the Rams’ OLBs coach, Dante Fowler Jr. posted a career-best 11.5 sacks (2019) and Leonard Floyd posted a career-best 10.5 sacks (2020). Ernest Jones set the Rams’ franchise record with 145 total tackles while Shula was the LBs coach in 2023. Verse totaled 4.5 sacks and won Defensive Rookie of the Year under Shula’s tutelage in 2024.

Shula has a track record of maximizing pass-rushing talent, and the Giants have no shortage of talent in that regard. Their defensive line features Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, and Dexter Lawrence — a quartet that should be far more productive than it has been this season.

The Rams have the NFL’s cheapest defense this season, yet rank near the top of every category. That is a testament to Shula’s coaching abilities.

Could Shula be the Giants’ next head coach?

McVay is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and he has an expansive coaching tree, earning him a reputation as one of the best coach developers in the sport. Shula might be his No. 1 protege.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that McVay has invested more in Shula’s development and preparation for a head coaching role than he has for any of his previous assistants combined. McVay reportedly runs various non-defensive concepts and ideas by Shula, preparing him for the comprehensive “CEO-type” role of a head coach.

At 39 years old, Shula represents a younger, rising star who can be a long-term hire, similar to McVay himself when he was hired at age 30.

The Giants might opt to hire someone with prior head-coaching experience, which is the one box Shula doesn’t check. But he seemingly checks every other box. If the Giants want to take a swing at a rising star, Shula is their guy.