The New York Giants are barreling toward an offseason of seismic change, likely featuring a new head coach and potentially a new general manager to clean up the mess in East Rutherford. But amidst the rubble of another rebuilding year, a legitimate star has emerged in the slot, and his price tag is rising with every catch.

Wan’Dale Robinson isn’t just a safety valve anymore; he is the engine of this passing attack without Malik Nabers, and according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, his agents are already eyeing the four-year, $53 million deal Khalil Shakir signed as the floor for negotiations.

If you think Robinson is settling for $13 million a season, you haven’t been watching the tape. The Giants could cough up $15 million per season for their impending free agent receiver, and frankly, he’s worth every penny.

The 24-year-old has hauled in 73 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns this season, catching nearly 70% of everything thrown his way. He is arguably a more dynamic weapon than Shakir, capable of turning a three-yard drag route into a 20-yard gain, and in an offense desperate for playmakers, letting him walk is simply not an option.

The “Lame Duck” Front Office Dilemma

The complication here isn’t the talent; it’s the timing. With the writing on the wall for the current regime, the Giants aren’t going to make any preemptive moves to extend players before the new leadership arrives. It makes zero sense for a potentially outgoing GM to hand out a massive contract that his successor might not want. This state of limbo means Robinson will likely hit the open market or get slapped with a tag, driving his price even higher as other teams get involved.

However, the next general manager will quickly realize that paying Robinson makes a lot of sense. Locking him up allows the team to focus on taking the best player available in the draft rather than reaching for a receiver out of desperation. The Giants’ playmaker is playing his way to an extension out of the team’s budget, but with over $113 million in cap space projected for 2027, the money is there to make this work without crippling the franchise.

A $17 Million Safety Blanket for a Rookie QB?

Let’s talk real numbers. Robinson is looking for a deal with a base salary around $15 million, but with incentives, that number could realistically climb to $17 million annually. That sounds steep for a slot receiver until you look at what he provides for a young quarterback like Jaxson Dart. He is the ultimate “easy button,” a guy who separates instantly and takes punishment over the middle so the quarterback doesn’t have to.

Comparing him to Shakir is a nice starting point, but Robinson carries a heavier workload and functions as a primary option rather than a complementary piece. The Giants might have to drop a bag if they want to keep their rising star receiver, but in a league where the salary cap is exploding, $17 million for a guaranteed 90 catches is just the cost of doing business. You don’t get better by letting your homegrown talent leave for nothing.

Looking Ahead: The First Test for the New Regime

Whoever takes over the big chair in East Rutherford will have a massive “To-Do” list, but re-signing Wan’Dale Robinson should be circled in red ink at the top. The fan sentiment is clear: we are tired of watching our best players flourish in other uniforms. Robinson has done everything asked of him and more, transforming from a gadget player into a legitimate volume receiver.

The negotiation won’t be easy, especially with his camp anchoring their demands to the escalating receiver market, but the alternative is far worse. A rookie quarterback needs a security blanket, and Wan’Dale Robinson has proven he is one of the best in the business. Pay the man, front-load the incentives if you have to, but don’t let the only consistent part of this offense walk out the door.