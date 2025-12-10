The New York Giants have a superstar on and off the field.

Pro Bowl pass-rusher Brian Burns is having a career year on the field, posting 13 sacks in as many games this season. Meanwhile, off the field, Burns is doing everything he can to make an impact in his community.

Giants’ Brian Burns is a ‘Champion of Autism’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Hype 4 Life Foundation of the Brian Burns Family Charities hosted the “I Am A Champion of Autism” luncheon on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium to recognize involved fathers of autistic children.

Burns is demonstrating his commitment to doing more in this community and using his voice to bring awareness to this special cause that he holds near to his heart.

“There’s so much more I can do with my voice,” Burns said (h/t Dan Duggan of The Athletic). “So much more I can do in the community and in the world. It has changed my mindset. It’s also a testament to just getting older, maturing, understanding I can really affect and help people out.”

Brian Burns, along with his brother, Stanley McClover Jr., launched their Autism Awareness Campaign to support families impacted by autism and provide real resources where they’re needed most through the Hype 4 Life Foundation.

McClover is raising his 7-year-old son, Champ, in Georgia. Champ is living with autism and is non-verbal. Burns has a “taking care” relationship with his nephew as he educates himself on the challenges facing autistic children and their parents (h/t The New York Post).

“It speaks to his maturity,” McClover said of Burns via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “That’s his nephew, and it hit him hard. Every time I talk to him about it, he’s always very emotional about it. He got involved, and it’s been a dream come true. I’m so proud to be his brother and be a part of his process. I think he’s at [67.5 career] sacks, so I’m keeping my eyes on him to get 100 so I can say I was able to witness that.”

Burns also placed the spotlight on the Hype 4 Life Foundation this season, sporting special custom-designed cleats in Week 12 and Week 13 for “My Cause My Cleats.” The cleats, like the organization, were made in honor of Brian’s nephew, Champ.

