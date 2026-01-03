In the modern NFL, the blueprint for a perennial contender has shifted toward a specific high-efficiency model: the “Offensive Guru” head coach paired with a “Veteran Savant” defensive coordinator.

As the New York Giants enter the 2026 coaching cycle, this trend is more evident than ever.

By handing the keys to a brilliant offensive mind to shepherd a franchise quarterback while delegating the defense to an experienced and consistent playcaller, teams have found a way to maintain schematic continuity where it matters most.

For the Giants, whose recent failures under Brian Daboll were often linked to defensive coordinator instability and a sputtering offense, adopting this formula isn’t just a suggestion; it’s become their clear path back to success.

The NFL’s Formula For A Successful Coaching Staff

In the NFL today, there is a clear formula for a successful coaching staff.

The majority of the NFL’s top coaching staffs are comprised like this: A brilliant offensive mind as the head coach, paired with an elite defensive coordinator. Examples:

The Kansas City Chiefs: HC Andy Reid & DC Steve Spagnuolo

The Minnesota Vikings: HC Kevin O’Connell & DC Brian Flores

The Denver Broncos: HC Sean Payton & DC Vance Joseph

The Philadelphia Eagles: HC Nick Sirianni & DC Vic Fangio

The Los Angeles Rams: HC Sean McVay & DC Chris Shula

The San Francisco 49ers: HC Kyle Shanahan & DC Robert Saleh

The Green Bay Packers: HC Matt LaFleur & DC Jeff Hafley

The Los Angeles Chargers: HC Jim Harbaugh & DC Jesse Minter

The Jacksonville Jaguars: HC Liam Coen & DC Anthony Campanile

The Cleveland Browns: HC Kevin Stefanski & DC Jim Schwartz

That makes at least 10 highly-regarded coaching staffs that follow the formula of having an offensive-minded head coach paired with an elite defensive playcaller.

Many of the defensive coordinators on this list are former head coaches, such as the Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo, the Vikings’ Brian Flores, the Broncos’ Vance Joseph, the Eagles’ Vic Fangio, the 49ers’ Robert Saleh, and the Browns’ Jim Schwartz.

Getting an experienced, proven commodity to run the defense is clearly a critical aspect in the shaping of the NFL’s top coaching staffs, and this is clearly an area in which former Giants HC Brian Daboll misstepped.

This Is Where Brian Daboll Failed

Following the resignation of former Giants DC Wink Martindale, Shane Bowen was hired, and Bowen’s underperformance was ultimately the final nail in Daboll’s coffin. Had he been able to keep Martindale on his staff (as Martindale was regarded as a top defensive playcaller in the NFL in 2022) or had he been able to replace him with another well-regarded coordinator, perhaps things would have ended differently for Daboll in New York.

The NFL’s Playoff Pool Is Comprised Of Offensive Masterminds

Of course, there are some great coaching staffs that have it reversed, with a defensive genius in the big chair and an offensive wizard as the coordinator. Some examples include the Seattle Seahawks and the Houston Texans.

But of the 12 teams that have already clinched a playoff spot ahead of Week 18, eight of them are led by offensive-minded head coaches (Broncos, Jaguars, Chargers, Bears, Eagles, Packers, Rams, 49ers).

All of those teams believe they have franchise quarterbacks, and each of their head coaches has gotten the “QB-Whisperer” label at one point or another.

The Giants believe they have their franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart. They also know that they have plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball that was not properly maximized this season.

It seems that the best teams in the NFL have been hiring staffs that pair brilliant offensive coaches with promising young quarterbacks, then hiring the best defensive coordinator possible to handle that side of the ball. The Giants should follow suit.

Which Offensive Minds Could The Giants Hire?

The Giants will have many intriguing options to select from if they decide to pursue an offensive-minded head coaching candidate.

The most exciting among them is Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He has been described as “this cycle’s Ben Johnson,” as he leads an explosive offense in Seattle and has done an incredible job developing quarterbacks and playmakers with several teams now. Kubiak is the son of former Super Bowl champion HC Gary Kubiak, but he has also worked under other great coaches, such as Kevin Stefanski (Kubiak was the QBs coach when Stefanski was the Vikings’ OC in 2019) and Kyle Shanahan (2023). He has ample experience working under proven coaches and has a reputation for quarterback development.

If Kevin Stefanski is let go by the Cleveland Browns, he might immediately shoot near the top of the Giants’ shortlist. Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year. He has earned his reputation as a quarterback developer, but has also always had an elite defense during his time as the Browns’ head coach, thanks to his strong defensive coordinator picks.

Then there’s another experienced veteran head coach, Mike McCarthy. The Giants are familiar with McCarthy, as he was most recently the coach of their rival Dallas Cowboys. McCarthy has nearly two decades of head coaching experience and has always produced effective offensive attacks. But, like Stefanski and many of the other head coaches previously listed, McCarthy has also consistently picked great defensive coordinators. Now-Commanders HC Dan Quinn was his DC running an elite defense in Dallas from 2021-2023.

Other offensive-minded head coaching candidates that could be on the Giants’ shortlist include interim HC Mike Kafka, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Vikings QB coach Josh McCown, and Jaguars OC Grant Udinski, among others.

The Giants are casting a wide net in search of their next head coach. Most of the names that they are reportedly interested in are defensive-minded candidates. The Giants have had some big swings and misses in recent years while going the route of the offensive mind (Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur, and Brian Daboll).

However, that shouldn’t necessarily deter them from trying again. There is clearly a formula that is working across the NFL, and the Giants should consider any and all options for their position.