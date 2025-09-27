Giants’ rookie quarterback is already showing signs of leadership

The New York Giants are turning the page, and the story now belongs to Jaxson Dart. The rookie quarterback, taken 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Russell Wilson sent to the bench, Dart hasn’t wasted a second proving he belongs—not just as the starter, but as a leader.

A rookie stepping into the spotlight

Dart’s debut won’t be a soft landing. The Chargers own one of the NFL’s most disruptive defenses, with elite pass rushers capable of making life miserable for even the most seasoned quarterbacks. For Dart, this is trial by fire. But instead of shrinking from the pressure, he’s leaning into it.

Reports out of the Giants’ facility suggest the rookie has been relentless in his preparation. He’s been on the phone with coaches and teammates at all hours of the day, breaking down plays, walking through adjustments, and even suggesting wrinkles to the offensive scheme. It’s a level of commitment rarely seen in a player just weeks into his career.

As one Giants wideout told Art Stapleton of NJ.com: “One WR told me it’s been impressive to see [Jaxson] Dart take control like that so fast.”

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Changing the tone in the locker room

When Brian Daboll made the move to bench Wilson, the initial reaction inside the locker room was far from celebratory. Veterans weren’t exactly jumping with excitement, and the vibe leaned somber rather than optimistic. Dart entered that environment knowing he needed more than just arm strength to win his teammates over—he needed to show command.

By taking initiative and reaching out personally, Dart is working to shift that narrative. Leadership in the NFL isn’t given; it’s earned. And while he hasn’t played a down as a starter yet, Dart’s willingness to take ownership of the offense has already begun to chip away at skepticism.

Why this debut matters

For the Giants, Sunday isn’t just about evaluating a quarterback—it’s about gauging the direction of the franchise. They’ve stumbled to a rough start in 2025, and Daboll’s decision to hand the keys to Dart was as much about salvaging the season as it was about saving his own job.

The Chargers defense presents a perfect measuring stick. If Dart can handle the pressure, make decisive throws, and show resilience in the face of adversity, it will speak volumes about his potential. Even modest success could flip the locker room dynamic, giving veterans a reason to rally behind him.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The leadership test

The biggest takeaway from Dart’s first week as QB1 isn’t just his preparation—it’s the message it sends. Teammates are seeing a rookie who isn’t afraid to take responsibility. He’s calling plays with conviction in practice, he’s initiating discussions with coaches, and he’s trying to inject belief into a team desperately in need of it.

The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart to be the future of the franchise. On Sunday, against one of the league’s toughest defenses, he gets his first chance to prove that future has already begun.