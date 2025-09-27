Giants’ Andrew Thomas injury update is very positive

For the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart’s debut as the new starting quarterback is the headline, but the quiet story may be just as important — left tackle Andrew Thomas is expected to see a significant increase in playing time against the Los Angeles Chargers.

For a team that has lived through years of offensive line instability, having their cornerstone tackle back at full strength changes everything.

Thomas gearing up for bigger workload

After missing time while recovering from offseason Lisfranc surgery, Thomas returned in Week 3 on a snap count against the Kansas City Chiefs. He looked sharp but only played limited reps, easing back into game shape. This week, the plan is different.

“Looking forward to playing more and being more effective,” Thomas said, signaling that he’s ready to shoulder a bigger load. The Giants need that reliability now more than ever with Dart stepping into the fire against one of the league’s most talented defensive fronts.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A calmer, wiser approach

The old version of Thomas might have been frustrated by a slow return, but the veteran has embraced patience. On playing limited snaps last week, he reflected: “My younger self probably would have been more frustrated. Now I’m trying to think about the future…”

That mindset is exactly what the Giants need from their best offensive lineman. Thomas knows his long-term health is crucial not just for himself, but for the stability of a line tasked with protecting a rookie quarterback.

The protection Dart needs

The Chargers’ defense, led by elite pass rushers, thrives on overwhelming inexperienced quarterbacks. For Dart, making his first NFL start, blindside protection will be vital. Having Thomas back in the fold for most of the game gives the Giants a fighting chance to keep their offensive rhythm intact.

On the opposite side, Jermaine Eluemunor has been quietly excellent at right tackle, allowing only minimal pressure through the first three weeks. With Thomas playing closer to a full game, the Giants finally have a tackle duo that can match up with one of the NFL’s fiercest pass rush units.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Thomas changes the equation

When Thomas is on the field, the entire offense operates differently. His presence allows the Giants to keep more receivers in routes rather than leaving extra blockers behind. That opens opportunities for Malik Nabers to stretch defenses and for Dart to work through progressions with greater confidence.

Thomas also brings a level of calm to the huddle. For a young quarterback making his debut, knowing that the left tackle spot is secure can provide the type of confidence that often determines whether a rookie thrives or crumbles under pressure.

A pivotal moment for Giants’ offense

The Giants have stumbled to an 0–3 start, and their season already feels like it’s hanging in the balance. Dart represents a bold move for the future, but Thomas’s expanded role could make the difference in the present.

With their cornerstone left tackle back in rhythm and eager to take on more responsibility, the Giants may finally have the stability they’ve lacked for years. And for a franchise desperate for answers, Thomas’ return might be the steadying force that gives Dart a real shot at success.