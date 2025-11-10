The New York Giants have made a major change, firing head coach Brian Daboll following the team’s embarrassing Week 10 loss, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Giants fire Brian Daboll

The Giants lost another game in which they held a double-digit lead on Sunday — the fourth time that has happened this season. This loss was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Daboll ends his tenure as the Giants’ head coach with a 20-40-1 record. He went 11-33 over the last three seasons after a 9-7-1 campaign in 2022 that saw him earn AP Head Coach of the Year honors.

The Giants started this season 2-8. This is their third consecutive season with a 2-8 record through 10 games.

OC Mike Kafka will be the interim head coach

With Daboll departing, the Giants will be making offensive coordinator/assistant head coach Mike Kafka the interim head coach, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Kafka has been a popular head coaching candidate over the last three offseasons and will now get an opportunity to audition himself to the Giants and the rest of the teams in the NFL.