The New York Giants could be without rookie sensation Jaxson Dart in Week 11.

Dart suffered a concussion at the end of the third quarter of Sunday’s Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears. He was removed from the game and quickly ruled out.

Prior to the injury, Dart was having an excellent performance, carving up the Bears’ defense both through the air and on the ground.

But Jaxson Dart has already been in concussion protocol a staggering four times this season (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan). It’s time for the Giants to make a change to their offense that protects Dart from himself.

Jaxson Dart is rushing at a high rate

Dart has only started seven games this season after Russell Wilson opened the campaign as Big Blue’s QB1. In that span, though, Dart has logged 57 rushing attempts — the fifth-most of any quarterback in the NFL this season. Only Drake Maye, Justin Fields, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts are ahead of him, respectively.

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Giants are running Dart at a frequent rate this season, and it’s putting him in harm’s way. They need to adjust the offense, place less of an emphasis on the quarterback’s legs, and protect Dart from contact.

It’s evident that the Giants have a special talent emerging in Dart. Now, they need to ensure that the quarterback is around long enough and is available enough to reach his potential.

Dart is dangerous with the ball in his hands

Granted with the ball in his hands, Dart has been lethal. He has totaled 317 rushing yards, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt, and seven rushing touchdowns — tied with Josh Allen for the most of any quarterback this season.

But the sheer number of hits that Dart is taking has been a cause for concern for several weeks. He has been beaten up in these first starts of his career and has done little to avoid the contact he is facing.

The Giants need to protect Dart

Dart has a tendency to run into contact, rather than avoid it. Although he has gotten a little bit better with sliding and protecting his body in recent weeks, he still welcomes the contact and fights for every bit of yardage.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This isn’t the coaching staff’s fault, as they undoubtedly do remind Dart to slide and protect himself. But he’s the kind of football player who doesn’t want to let a play die.

The Giants need to scale back Dart’s rushing output upon his return to the lineup to protect him from himself and ensure that he maintains his health.