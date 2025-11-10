The New York Giants can’t seem to figure out how to finish a football game. Up 20–10 entering the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears, they looked poised to finally pick up a much-needed win — until everything unraveled in familiar fashion. When the clock hit zero, the scoreboard read 24–20, Bears. Another late-game collapse, another week of frustration for a team that keeps finding new ways to lose.

It’s a recurring nightmare for the Giants, who have now let multiple winnable games slip away this season. They’re not being outclassed — they’re simply failing to execute when it matters most. Yet in the middle of the chaos, there were a few glimmers of hope, particularly from some of their young players trying to carve out consistent roles.

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart shines before concussion setback

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to flash promise despite the growing pains of a tough season. Before exiting with a concussion, Dart put together one of his more complete outings, throwing confidently and making plays with his legs. He rushed for two touchdowns, keeping the Bears’ defense guessing all afternoon.

His dual-threat ability gives the Giants a dimension they’ve sorely missed in recent years, and even in a limited showing, he proved he can command the offense when healthy. His absence in the fourth quarter undoubtedly changed the tone of the game, and his return timeline will be something to monitor heading into Week 11.

Theo Johnson finally breaks out

The biggest individual bright spot for the Giants on Sunday came from second-year tight end Theo Johnson. The 24-year-old had the best game of his young career, catching seven passes for 75 yards on eight targets. He looked confident, crisp, and reliable — three words that haven’t always described his play this season.

Johnson moved the chains on several key drives, creating mismatches with his size and athleticism. More importantly, he didn’t drop a single pass after entering the game with four drops on the year and miscues in three straight weeks. Against Chicago, he looked like a different player — one who’s starting to understand how to use his frame and route timing to his advantage.

Just a few weeks ago against Denver, Johnson’s previous best game featured three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Now, with a stronger showing in Week 10, it feels like he’s trending toward becoming a more consistent factor in the passing attack.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darius Slayton’s steady hand keeps offense afloat

Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton was another key contributor, hauling in four receptions for 89 yards and serving as the Giants’ top deep threat throughout the game. His ability to stretch the field gave the offense some much-needed breathing room, even as he battled a hamstring issue that limited his snaps in the second half.

Slayton’s chemistry with Dart continues to grow, and it’s clear they’re trying to get him the ball frequently. His presence will be vital as the team navigates injuries and inconsistency elsewhere in the receiving corps. But let’s be honest, even Slayton is a huge hit or miss on any given day.

Searching for stability amid another loss

At 2–8, the Giants’ season is over, and Sunday’s loss was another painful reminder of how bad it can be. But amid the frustration, players like Johnson and Dart are giving the team something to build on.

If Johnson can turn this breakout into a pattern, he might just become one of the few foundational pieces for an offense that desperately needs stability and playmaking. The question now is whether the Giants can turn individual growth into collective progress — or if these flashes of promise will keep getting lost in a sea of missed opportunities.