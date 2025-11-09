The New York Giants just can’t seem to finish a game. Sunday afternoon’s 24–20 loss to the Chicago Bears was another painful example of a young team finding ways to lose rather than close things out. Even as underdogs entering the matchup with a +4.5 spread, the Giants had a real shot to steal a win — and instead watched it slip away in the fourth quarter.

For much of the afternoon, it looked like the Giants were in control. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart put on a show before being forced to leave with a concussion, leaving behind a performance that should’ve been enough to seal the win. He threw for 242 yards, rushed for 66 more, and scored two touchdowns on the ground, displaying both poise and athleticism well beyond his experience.

Jaxson Dart’s breakout performance overshadowed by injury

Dart looked like the real deal for most of the game, orchestrating the offense with confidence and making the Bears’ defense chase him around all afternoon. His mobility was a difference-maker, especially on designed runs near the goal line. But that aggressiveness came back to bite him in the third quarter when his head hit the turf hard while being tackled after the ball popped out of his hands on a designed run, forcing him to leave the game.

The fumble on that play proved costly. Though the Giants still had a lead when he exited, the momentum quickly shifted to Chicago. The rookie had given them everything they needed to win, but without him, the offense sputtered when it mattered most.

Key contributions on offense weren’t enough

Even without their starting quarterback, several Giants playmakers stepped up. Running back Tyrone Tracy continued his steady rise, rushing for 71 yards and keeping the offense balanced early. Wide receiver Darius Slayton delivered four catches for 89 yards despite battling through a hamstring injury that limited him in the second half.

The breakout performance of the day came from second-year tight end Theo Johnson, who hauled in seven receptions for 75 yards. It was his most productive game as a pro, flashing the potential the Giants have been waiting to see. His route running and physicality after the catch were both major positives on a day when the passing attack actually looked dynamic — at least while Dart was under center.

Defense fades late as Bears capitalize

Defensively, the Giants had moments of brilliance but couldn’t sustain them. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was one of the few bright spots, finishing with seven tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. He’s quietly solidified himself as a reliable starter next to Bobby Okereke, bringing toughness and consistency to a defense that desperately needs both.

The Bears made plenty of mistakes, including several costly drops that kept New York in front for most of the game. But when the Giants’ defense needed one more stop, they couldn’t deliver. Missed tackles and soft coverage late in the fourth quarter opened the door for Chicago’s comeback, sealing another bitter defeat.

Another blown lead, another missed opportunity

The loss drops the Giants to 2–8 on the season, and while this one had its positives, moral victories don’t change the record. Head coach Brian Daboll’s group continues to compete but can’t seem to close, and it’s becoming a trend that defines their season.

Next week’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium presents another chance to reset — and maybe finally hold onto a lead. But until the Giants learn how to finish, every Sunday will feel a lot like this one: flashes of hope drowned out by frustration.