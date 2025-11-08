It feels like every year, the New York Giants enter the season hoping this will be the one where their offensive line turns the corner. Most of the time, that optimism fades by midseason. But this year, something different is brewing at right tackle — and it’s worth paying attention to.

Veteran lineman Jermaine Eluemunor has quietly been one of the Giants’ most reliable players in 2025. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal with New York, he’s brought something that’s been missing on the right side for far too long: consistency.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jermaine Eluemunor delivering stability in a contract year

Eluemunor has been steady and durable, allowing just eight pressures and two sacks across 547 snaps this season. Those are strong numbers for a player who’s faced his fair share of top-tier pass rushers.

At 30 years old, he’s found a rhythm that blends technique, patience, and a veteran understanding of timing — traits the Giants’ offensive line has lacked for most of the past decade.

The front office knew they weren’t getting a star when they signed him. What they wanted was a professional, a dependable blocker who could help protect Daniel Jones and stabilize a revolving-door position. That’s exactly what Eluemunor has done, and with his contract set to expire after next season, the Giants should already be thinking about keeping him beyond that.

Marcus Mbow gives the Giants depth and hope for the future

What makes this situation even better for the Giants is the emergence of rookie right tackle Marcus Mbow. Thrown into the fire in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, Mbow held his own against one of the best defensive fronts in football.

He gave up one sack and three pressures, but considering the opponent and the stakes, it was an impressive showing. Mbow showed good footwork, balance, and a level of poise that’s rare for a fifth-round rookie. He also graded decently in the run game, giving the Giants reason to believe they might have a legitimate developmental piece on their hands.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having Eluemunor as the steady starter and Mbow as the young, athletic understudy is the kind of structure the Giants have failed to build for years. It’s a combination of reliability and upside — two things that have rarely existed together on this offensive line.

Building a foundation for the long term

The Giants’ offensive struggles over the years can be traced back to constant turnover and poor development up front. But with Andrew Thomas anchoring the left side and Eluemunor now giving them stability on the right, the pieces are finally starting to fall into place.

Extending Eluemunor makes too much sense. He’s playing well, he’s durable, and his presence allows younger players like Mbow to develop without being rushed. The Giants can’t afford to repeat the same mistakes that have kept them trapped in mediocrity — they need to reward performance and continuity.

For once, right tackle doesn’t look like a problem. In fact, it might be one of the few positions the Giants can feel good about heading into next year. The real question now is whether they’ll take advantage of this rare moment of stability — or let it slip away like so many times before.