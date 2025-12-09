The New York Giants are on the hunt for a new head coach, and, around the NFL, there are some top candidates auditioning for the job.

Among those candidates is Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The 42-year-old rising star put on an absolute show on Monday night as his defense held the Philadelphia Eagles in check and powered the Chargers to a critical ninth win of the season.

Chargers’ defense shuts down the Eagles in MNF win

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers’ defense forced five turnovers on Monday night. They intercepted Jalen Hurts four times and forced one fumble. Hurts had only four interceptions all season entering this game, doubling his season total in one night.

Minter’s unit also held the Eagles to a 30.8% conversion rate on third down (4-for-13).

Safety Tony Jefferson sealed the victory by intercepting Hurts deep in Chargers territory during overtime. CB Cam Hart tipped Hurts’ pass, resulting in the interception. It was an incredible play by Minter’s secondary and another signature moment for the rising star defensive coordinator.

Chargers DC Jesse Minter is considered a top head coaching candidate

Minter’s talent was on full display on Monday night, as it has been all season long.

Los Angeles has one of the best pass defenses in the league. They’re allowing just 168.3 passing yards per game, which is the second-lowest mark in the NFL. Their pass rush is also posting an 8.88% sack rate, ranking fourth.

The Chargers’ 275.3 yards allowed per game ranks third in the NFL, and their 21.0 points allowed per game ranks 11th.

This is Minter’s second season coaching the Bolts’ defense, and also his second season leading an elite unit. In 2024, the Chargers’ defense ranked first in points allowed per game (17.7) and seventh in passing yards allowed per game (206.9).

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers’ defense ranked No. 24 in points allowed in 2023 before Minter arrived.

Prior to his time in LA, Minter was the defensive coordinator under head coach Jim Harbaugh with the Michigan Wolverines. His defense allowed just 247.0 total net yards per game in 2023, finishing No. 1 in the country in total defense and helping the team win the National Championship.

Minter’s experience coaching in elite programs could prepare him well for a head coaching job. He spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2017-2020) on John Harbaugh’s staff before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Wolverine.

Minter is Jim Harbaugh’s most trusted assistant, having worked underneath him for four years now. He even served as interim head coach for Michigan’s first game of the 2023 season when Harbaugh was unavailable and led the Wolverines to a 30-3 victory.

Minter’s coaching style emphasizes fundamentals, discipline, and adaptability. He maximizes the talent on his rosters and has strong leadership, presence, and confidence.

Minter would make the Giants’ defense elite

The Giants’ defense is in need of a new leader. New York fired head coach Brian Daboll mid-season, then, shortly after, fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. The unit has underperformed all season long.

However, there is talent on the defensive side of the ball for Big Blue. Brian Burns has tallied a career-high 13 sacks this season. He is joined by other stars on the defensive line, such as Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants invested nearly $100 million into their secondary this past offseason with the signings of Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland. They have not met expectations, though.

Minter would be able to get the most out of this defense. His units feature elite pass coverage that maximizes talent with an aggressive and complex scheme.

If the Giants want a proven defensive mastermind, Minter is that guy, even though he doesn’t have any prior head coaching experience. He is among the top candidates, and his performance against the Giants’ hated NFC East rival Eagles should make him all the more attractive.