The body is barely cold on the New York Giants‘ disastrous 2025 campaign, but the front office is already sprinting toward the future with a sense of urgency that was painfully absent on the field. While the fanbase continues to debate the merits of cleaning house, it appears ownership has made its decision regarding the architect of this roster.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, General Manager Joe Schoen is likely to be retained, a move that provides continuity but puts immense pressure on getting this next hire right.

Despite the chaos of another losing season, the vacancy in East Rutherford remains an attractive destination for top-tier talent. The narrative that Schoen’s presence might deter candidates has been largely dismissed, as the allure of resurrecting a flagship franchise still holds weight in league circles. The Giants are reportedly casting a remarkably wide net, looking at everything from battle-tested veterans to rising coordinators who are ready to take the leap.

A Mix of Retreads, Risers, and Familiar Faces

The initial list of targets suggests that the organization is not married to a specific prototype, but rather hunting for a specific set of leadership traits. They need someone who can command a room, instilling a culture of discipline and excellence that has evaporated over the last few years. To that end, Raanan provided a concrete look at who Big Blue is targeting right out of the gate.

“The team had a head start on compiling a list of candidates that includes former NFL head coach Mike McCarthy, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, former Raiders coach and Giants player Antonio Pierce and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, among others. Kafka will also be given an interview.”

Including Mike McCarthy offers a safe, high-floor option who knows how to navigate the media pressure cooker of a big market, even if his ceiling feels somewhat capped. On the other end of the spectrum, Chris Shula represents the modern, schematic ingenuity of the Los Angeles Rams coaching tree, offering a fresh perspective that could revitalize a stale operation.

The Jaxson Dart Dilemma

The most critical variable in this entire search is the development of quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is entering his pivotal second season. The Giants need a head coach who can maximize Dart’s specific skillset, which makes the defensive-heavy nature of the candidate list a legitimate talking point at the bar. If the Giants hire a defensive mind like Jeff Hafley or Lou Anarumo, the success of the tenure will hinge almost entirely on who they bring in to run the offense.

Hiring a defensive head coach requires a rock-star offensive coordinator and a foolproof plan to ensure Dart takes the necessary leap in Year 2. While the defense desperately needs a schematic reboot—making options like Shula or Hafley incredibly appealing—the franchise cannot afford to stunt their young signal-caller’s growth in the process. It is a delicate balancing act that requires a head coach who is not just a defensive guru, but a CEO capable of managing both sides of the ball.

The Clock Is Ticking on the Offseason

Time is a luxury the Giants simply do not have, which explains the aggressive pace of their search. The front office undoubtedly wants the new head coach in place sooner rather than later to ensure the offseason program kicks off without a hitch. Furthermore, with the NFL Draft evaluation process fast approaching in the late winter, the new regime needs to be heavily involved in evaluating the talent that will shape the roster for years to come.

Getting “the guy” in the building early allows for alignment on draft strategy, particularly if they plan to use their high draft capital to surround Dart with elite weapons. The next few months will be a fascinating navigation of conflicting philosophies and high stakes. Whether they go with the experience of McCarthy or the fire of Antonio Pierce, one thing is clear: the Giants are done waiting for success to find them—they are going out to hunt for it.