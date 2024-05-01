Projecting the Giants’ 2024 starting offensive lineup

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants put one of the worst offenses in football on the field in 2024. They averaged just 15.6 points (30th) and 280.0 total yards per game (29th). Consequently, general manager Joe Schoen invested plenty of assets into the offense this offseason.

Following a productive offseason, the Giants’ offense projects to be a much-improved unit. Projecting the Giants’ 2024 starting lineup exhibits a starting 11 that aims to score far more points in the regular season.

The Giants’ offensive line looks much better on paper

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line has been an issue for the Giants for years. In 2023, things hit rock bottom, as they surrendered 85 sacks on the year. But Schoen made some crucial moves in free agency to add veteran talent to the offensive line which should result in a better nit in 2024.

The signings of LG/RG Jon Runyan Jr. and RG/RT Jermaine Eluemunor should bolster the starting five. LT Andrew Thomas should continue to be an elite cornerstone for the franchise. But ultimately, the success of the projected starting five hinges on whether or not C John Michael Schmitz and RT Evan Neal take steps forward next season.

Projected Week 1 starting offensive line:

LT Andrew Thomas

LG Jon Runyan Jr.

C John Michael Schmitz

RG Jermaine Eluemunor

RT Evan Neal

Runyan has the versatility to play either left or right guard and could move to whichever spot better suits those around him. Neal will likely get the chance to start at right tackle, but if he continues to struggle, he could be moved to one of the guard spots or benched. Eluemunor can play guard but is better at right tackle, so if Neal is benched, he will likely take over that starting role.

The Giants finally have an elite weapon in their receiving corps

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Kelby Collins (11) attempts to tackle LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Nabers is a game-changing talent whom the Giants added in the first round. He will immediately step in as Big Blue’s No. 1 wide receiver. Opposite him, Darius Slayton will continue to start on the outside with second-year deep threat Jalin Hyatt rotating in to help create explosive plays downfield. Wan’Dale Robinson aims for a breakout campaign as the team’s slot receiver after taking a big step forward in 2023.

Projected Week 1 receiving corps:

WR1: Malik Nabers

WR2: Darius Slayton (with Jalin Hyatt rotating)

SLWR: Wan’Dale Robinson

Last year’s blockbuster acquisition, Darren Waller, is seemingly headed for retirement. This could leave the Giants’ tight end room in flux. As a result, the team drafted Penn State TE Theo Johnson in the fourth round. He could be impactful as a rookie.

Projected Week 1 tight ends:

TE1: Daniel Bellinger

TE2: Theo Johnson

Daniel Bellinger will likely be the team’s starting tight end in Week 1 as he enters his third season. But it might not take long for Johnson to overtake him as the starter if he performs well during his rookie season.

The final piece to the puzzle: Who will be under center?

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws during practice in East Rutherford on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants are expecting Daniel Jones to continue to be their starting quarterback in 2024, however, he seems to be on a short leash. New York attempted to trade up in this year’s draft for UNC QB Drake Maye to no avail, but their attempts to add a new quarterback of the future signal a nearing end for Jones as the team’s QB1.

There is also speculation that Jones’s starting job could be open to competition with newly-signed backup Drew Lock. If Jones struggles this season with all of the extra talent added around him, Lock could make a push for the starting job.

2023 three-week sensation Tommy DeVito will also return this season, likely as the team’s No. 3 quarterback playing backup to both Jones and Lock.

Projecting the Week 1 Starting 11

Projected Week 1 starting 11:

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Devin Singletary

LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Jon Runyan

C: John Michael Schmitz

RG: Jermaine Elueumunor

RT: Evan Neal

TE: Daniel Bellinger

WR1: Malik Nabers

WR2: Darius Slayton

SLWR: Wan’Dale Robinson

On paper, this projected offensive lineup looks like an upgrade over the one the Giants trotted onto the field last season. The loss of Saquon Barkley is major, but the improvements to the offensive line and receiving corps should make up for it. This offense has the potential to improve significantly in 2024.