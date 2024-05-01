Could the Giants be preparing for a position battle at quarterback?

Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants made significant efforts to trade up in the 2024 NFL draft to secure UNC quarterback Drake Maye. However, with the New England Patriots holding firm, General Manager Joe Schoen had to pivot and ultimately selected LSU star receiver Malik Nabers.

Giants’ Strategy and Quarterback Situation

Settling for Malik Nabers, a 20-year-old elite prospect, is hardly a setback, but the Giants’ quarterback dilemma continues to loom large.

Amidst this, rumors have surfaced that newly signed Drew Lock might contest for the starting position, per Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, a development that adds complexity to Daniel Jones’s current contract situation.

Jones is slated for a massive $47.8 million salary hit in 2024, but the Giants have an option to exit his contract after this season, potentially saving nearly $20 million in cap space. It’s also essential to mention the Giants have avoided restructuring his deal at all costs, which should be a telling sign.

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants injured quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watches warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This potential quarterback competition could signal the end for Jones, particularly given the precarious nature of his contract. An injury clause stipulates that if Jones suffers another season-ending injury, his 2025 salary of $41.6 million becomes fully guaranteed. Such a scenario would severely restrict the Giants from transitioning to a more favorable financial and strategic position.

Drew Lock’s Potential Impact

Drew Lock’s track record includes a stint as a primary starter where he amassed 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Although his performance has been generally underwhelming, suggesting he may not be a long-term solution, Lock has an opportunity to prove himself capable of leading the Giants. Last season, he threw for 543 yards and three touchdowns, completing 63.2% of his passes.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

However, the Giants appear ready to move on from Jones, whose recent ACL injury and hefty contract do not align with long-term team plans. The likelihood of both Jones and Lock departing after the 2024 season is high, particularly with a less promising quarterback draft class expected next year and a slim free-agent market.

One potential avenue could involve trading for Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons, especially after the Falcons drafted Michael Penix. As the Giants navigate their quarterback conundrum, they must remain proactive and aggressive, understanding that other teams will also be vying for quarterback talent in a competitive market.