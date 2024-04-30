Giants’ 4th-round tight end could make an instant impact

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are hoping to receive an instant impact from their 2024 NFL Draft class. Many of the players they drafted filled major needs on the roster and could consequently see a surplus of playing time this season.

In the fourth round of the draft, the Giants added some depth at tight end with Penn State prospect Theo Johnson. The athletic and versatile tight end could be among those rookies who make an impact from the onset of his career.

Theo Johnson is an elite athlete

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Theo Johnson (New York Giants) (84) reacts after catching a shovel pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins

Johnson is a 6-foot-6, 259-pound tight end who possesses rare speed and athleticism for his position. He ran a 4.57s 40-yard dash and posted a 9.93 relative athletic score (RAS) at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, ranking ninth out of 1,199 tight ends from 1987 to 2024. His 39.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-5-inch broad jump, and 4.19s shuttle time all rank among the best tight ends in the history of the Combine.

The Draft Network wrote a positive scouting report on Johnson prior to the draft, describing him as “an athletic move piece who touts a technically sound skill set as a run blocker to expand an NFL playbook.”

Johnson totaled 34 receptions for 341 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. He was a playmaker in the Nittany Lions’ offense and played a versatile role as both a pass-catcher and a blocker.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Johnson a third-round production in his scouting report. He highlighted Johnson’s abilities to make contested catches and run routes as top strengths.

Pro Football Focus ranked Johnson the No. 7 tight end in this year’s draft class:

“Johnson brings alluring size to the position with plus length for blocking and when hauling in passes,” wrote PFF’s Trevor Sikkema. “He is a developmental tight end who shows runs good vertical routes and thrives when blocking, but he needs to be more consistent in both areas.”

Considering his ability to make plays as a receiver, Johnson will likely see the field a lot as a rookie. The Giants’ offense ranked 30th in the NFL last season with 15.6 points per game. They need playmakers in the receiving game and Johnson’s athleticism could make him a highly-targeted option.

The Giants could be without Darren Waller this season

The Carolina Panthers vs. the New York Giants in an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium. New York Giants Darren Waller before the start of the game.

It was important for the Giants to add depth to their tight end room in the draft due to the uncertainty surrounding Darren Waller’s future. The veteran tight end has been mulling retirement all offseason and has yet to make an official decision on his future. However, it seems like he is leaning more toward hanging up the cleats than playing another season.

Without Waller, the Giants’ tight end room looked thin before the addition of Johnson. If Waller does retire, Johnson will have an opportunity to play a prominent role in the offense as their primary pass-catching tight end. Third-year tight end Daniel Bellinger will likely maintain his role as the team’s blocking and underneath pass-catching tight end. However, Johnson brings a level of dynamism to the offense that Bellinger lacks.

Johnson’s playing style actually mimics that of Waller’s, making him a suitable replacement for the veteran. The Giants’ offensive scheme would not need to be altered to cater to Johnson’s playing style since it is so similar to the player who’s already in the offense. The Giants could potentially rely heavily on Johnson as a rookie as they prepare for life without Waller.