Giants’ Darren Waller still reportedly mulling retirement ahead of 2024 season

The New York Giants could be without one of their top pass-catchers next season. Tight end Darren Waller is seriously considering retiring from the NFL this offseason. The veteran talent is weighing his options carefully this winter.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic shared Waller’s thoughts on his impending decision:

“I’m undecided at the moment,” Waller told The Athletic. “It’s really the idea of signing up for another journey. It’s tough, it’s long, it requires a lot. And if you’re not fully bought into every single thing of the process, it’s going to be tough. I feel like at the end of the day, you’re doing guys a disservice if you’re not all the way in. So those are the kinds of things I’m taking into account.”

Giants: Waller’s hamstring injuries may have taken a lasting toll on his body and desire to continue his NFL career

Waller’s apparent fatigue comes after a litany of sustained injuries in his career. Last season marked the third time that the Georgia Tech product strained his hamstring. He had to miss five games in 2023 as a result. Waller cited nerve damage as the reason for his infirmity.

Waller’s 2023 showed he can still produce for the Giants next season despite injuries

Beyond that, Waller has also suffered injuries to his shoulder (2019) and ankle (2021), as well as three knee ailments and a thumb fracture that required surgery in 2019. The wide receiver turned tight end has missed 18 games over the last three years alone.

Yet and still, he’s been able to produce well. His 46 yards per game put him on pace for 782 receiving yards had he played the Giants’ full 17-game schedule.

Aside from injuries, Waller’s sentiments also suggest that he may just have a natural desire to transition away from the game at 31 years of age.

Now three years removed from his last Pro Bowl appearance in 2020, Waller may hang up his cleats rather than push for another in 2024.