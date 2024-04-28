Giants might’ve gotten a steal in 5th round running back

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have clearly prioritized enhancing their playmaking capabilities, and their decision to use a fifth-round draft pick on a wide receiver turned running back with exceptional yards-after-contact ability effectively reflects this strategy.

Giants’ Strategic Draft Pick

With the 167th pick in the draft on Saturday, the Giants selected Tyrone Tracy from Purdue.

Although Tracy, aged 24, has only one year of experience at the running back position, his performance has been notably impressive. Last season, he accumulated 714 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, with a standout statistic of 4.44 yards after contact per attempt, demonstrating his ability to evade tacklers and maintain balance after contact.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

While Tracy’s receiving numbers were modest, with only 138 yards through the air, his versatility makes him a valuable asset, especially under the NFL’s new kickoff rules. As both a kick returner and an extension of the run game, Tracy’s multifaceted skills make him an intriguing late-round pick with significant upside.

Tracy’s Role and Competition on the Giants

Since parting ways with Saquon Barkley and acquiring Malik Nabers, it’s anticipated that the Giants will lean more heavily on their passing game. Tracy is poised to contribute as a third-down back with excellent hands and agility in open-field situations, potentially adding a new dimension to the Giants’ offensive playbook.

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Kelby Collins (11) attempts to tackle LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Furthermore, Tracy will provide competition for second-year running back Eric Gray, challenging him for both a roster spot and playing time on special teams and offense. Gray’s performance last year was not particularly impactful, but the added competition from Tracy could spur necessary improvements or solidify Tracy’s position if he outperforms expectations.

This draft strategy underscores the Giants’ commitment to building a dynamic and versatile offense, capable of adapting to various play styles and situations. Tracy’s addition should allow them to be a bit more versatile with their packages and get creative in the running game.