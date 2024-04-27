Giants take developmental LB Darius Muasau with sixth-round pick

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have made their final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (barring an unforeseen trade). With the No. 183 overall pick in the sixth round, the Giants drafted UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau.

Mausau is a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker who was named Second-team All-Pac-12 Conference in 2023. Through his five-year collegiate career, Mausau racked up 436 total tackles.

In 2023, Mausau led UCLA with 75 tackles and started all 13 games, totaling 10.5 tackles for loss with four sacks, one interception, and six pass breakups. Mausau excels in coverage.

“Muasau plays a style of linebacker every defensive coach will love, but he needs to add more strength and must anticipate with more regularity to make up for outlier measurables to be more than a special teamer.” Pro Football Focus

Muasau adds depth behind Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden

Linebacker wasn’t necessarily a position of need for the Giants. Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden are the team’s two starters and both linebackers have solidified their starting jobs. But Muasau provides depth that wasn’t otherwise present at the position behind Okereke and McFadden.

Muasau is a developmental prospect who will compete for a roster spot and hopefully contribute on special teams early in his career. His athleticism and ability to play in coverage make him an intriguing selection for the Giants in Round 6.