Giants could form elite deep-receiving duo in 2024

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants added an elite playmaker in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers No. 6 overall. Nabers is an every-level receiving and a game-changing weapon when hauling in deep targets. He could pair with second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt to potentially form an elite deep-receiving duo for the Giants in 2024.

Malik Nabers is an elite deep-threat

Nov 18, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) hauls in a 40-yard touchdown pass against the Georgia State Panthers in the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Nabers is an explosive playmaker who racks up yardage going deep. He was among the best deep-receiving threats in this year’s draft class, totaling 624 yards (third-most in the draft class) and nine touchdowns on 20+ yard targets in 2023. Nabers received 29 deep targets (second-most in the draft class), hauling in 19 of them, including 5/8 on contested catch targets. His 97.8 deep receiving grade ranked No. 1 among all wide receivers in the draft class, per Pro Football Focus.

The Giants already have Jalin Hyatt to go vertical

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) attempts to catch a pass as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (44) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are combining Nabers with the top deep threat from last year’s draft class. Hyatt was considered a steal for New York when they traded up to draft him in the third round last year. The Tennessee product was coming off of a historic 2022 campaign in which he totaled 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

During that season, Hyatt hauled in 14 deep receptions for 677 yards (the most in that draft class). According to PFF, Hyatt also finished first in deep touchdowns (eight), deep YAC (166), yards per route run on deep passes (28.21), and tied with Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers for the deepest average depth of target (35.5 yards) on deep balls.

The Giants struggled to unlock Hyatt’s potential in what was an abysmal 2023 season. He was targeted only 40 times, totaling 23 receptions for just 373 yards and zero touchdowns. His 16.2 yards per reception is an impressive mark, but the Giants need to give Hyatt more opportunities downfield in 2023.

If Hyatt can take that step forward and become a consistent playmaker downfield, he could combine with Nabers to form an elite deep-receiving duo. The Giants’ offense aims to be more explosive in 2024 and Nabers and Hyatt figure to be a big part of that equation.