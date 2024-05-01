Giants: 5 amazing stats to know about Tyler Nubin

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Xavier McKinney in free agency, the New York Giants finally found his replacement in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin. The Giants selected Nubin No. 47 overall, which was tremendous value considering he was a projected first-round pick.

Nubin is an exciting talent who has recorded elite statistics throughout his playing career thus far. Here are five amazing statistics to know about the Giants’ new safety.

Tyler Nubin is an interceptions machine: 13 career picks

Nubin is Minnesota‘s all-time leader in interceptions, totaling 13 in his career. This is especially impressive when taking into account some of the other safeties who played for the university — namely Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr.

Nubin recorded three or more interceptions in each of his last three collegiate seasons, capped off by a career-high five picks in 2023. The Giants landed themselves an elite ballhawk in the second round.

Nubin was lockdown in coverage: 33.0 passer rating allowed

According to Pro Football Focus, Nubin posted a 33.0 passer rating allowed in coverage since 2021. He also had the best coverage grade among Power 5 safeties in 2023.

On throws into his primary coverage last season, Nubin allowed completions on just 36.4% of passes, per PFF. If Nubin is in coverage, quarterbacks have a tough time getting the ball in the hands of their receivers.

The Giants got a lot harder to throw against: 20% forced incompletion rate

When lined up as a free safety, Nubin posted a 20% forced incompletion rate and an 89.2 grade. He demonstrated the ability to align as Minnesota’s center-fielding safety and make plays on the football — a role similar to the one played by McKinney last season.

The Giants needed a safety with coverage instincts to replace McKinney and Nubin should have the ability to fulfill that role. His coverage and ball skills should allow Nubin to start at free safety as a rookie.

Nubin has positional versatility: 198 snaps in the box

Not only did Nubin excel while playing the free safety role, but he also performed highly as a box safety as well. He played 468 snaps at deep safety but also 198 in the box as a strong safety/linebacker.

Nubin is a sure-tackler: Only six missed tackles in 2023

In 2023, Nubin missed only six tackles, posting a 9.4% missed tackle rate. Nubin’s missed tackle rate ranked among the best in the draft class according to PFF. His average depth of run tackle, 10.9 yards, also ranked among the top safeties in the class.

Nubin totaled 53 tackles in 2023 and had 10 run stops. Not only is he a ballhawk in coverage, but Nubin is also a reliable run defender and tackler. The back end of the Giants’ defense got an exciting addition in Nubin.