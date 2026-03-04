As the Giants look to build their offense around Jaxson Dart going into year two of his career, there will be an emphasis placed on surrounding him with playmaking talent this offseason. Free agency is under a week away, and the Giants might be looking to sign one of the market’s deadliest weapons.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports that if Hall of Fame-bound wideout Mike Evans doesn’t return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Giants are among a select few teams positioned to make a run at the 6-foot-5 veteran. With Wan’Dale Robinson reportedly halfway out the door and possibly set to follow Brian Daboll to Tennessee, the Giants could get into the market for a physical perimeter threat who can alleviate the pressure on a recovering Malik Nabers.

The Giants Could Pursue Bucs WR Mike Evans in Free Agency

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Giants are on a short list of teams that CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports to “keep an eye” on in free agency if Evans hits the open market.

“If Evans does not return to Tampa Bay, keep an eye on the Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Commanders and Giants,” Jones reported.

The logic behind a Mike Evans pursuit is simple: maximize Jaxson Dart’s development. Evans is coming off a 2025 season where injuries—including a broken clavicle—limited him to just eight games and 368 yards, ending his legendary streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

However, when healthy, Evans remained a nightmare in the red zone, securing three touchdowns on just 30 catches. Pairing Evans’ massive catch radius with the explosive separating ability of Malik Nabers would give the Giants one of the most physically imposing WR duos in the NFL. For new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Evans isn’t just a receiver; he’s a serious deep threat that forces safeties out of the box, opening up lanes for Cam Skattebo and the rushing attack, and creating more one-on-one opportunities for Nabers.

How Can the Giants Afford to Sign Evans?

Credit: Credits: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the fit is seamless, the finances are complex. Jones notes that Evans will still likely command a deal in the $20 million to $25 million per year range, even as he enters his age-33 season.

“His price is going to be difficult to gauge, though. He will be 33 this season coming off an injured year, and there aren’t many comparisons to him out there,” Jones reports. “Evans may aim for something close to $25 million per year in what would amount to a two-year deal, but sources believe he will get something closer to $20 million per year.”

This is where the Giants’ new senior VP of football operations, Dawn Aponte, will come into play. Aponte is regarded as a salary cap magician and an elite contract negotiator. She will be key in getting the Giants’ new additions under the cap this offseason.

By releasing Bobby Okereke to save $9 million and potentially trading Kayvon Thibodeaux to wipe another $14.75 million, the Giants could realistically fit a heavy Year 1 cap hit for Evans. The team is essentially betting that a two-year all-in window with Evans is worth more than the long-term retention of Wan’Dale Robinson, who could earn over $20 million annually on the open market.

Evans is a Culture Setter

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beyond the stats, John Harbaugh will value the championship pedigree Evans brings to a young locker room. Evans’ 108 career touchdowns rank 10th in NFL history, and his reputation as a “pro’s pro” aligns with the culture shift Harbaugh is implementing. If the Giants let Robinson walk this offseason, replacing him with a future Hall of Famer in Evans is not a bad consolation. Plus, securing a veteran like Evans would signal to the rest of the NFC East that the Giants aren’t rebuilding—they’re looking to compete for a playoff spot in 2026.