The New York Giants are preparing to reshape their roster in John Harbaugh’s image this offseason. During the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, trade rumors began to heat up with the Giants’ former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux at the center.

Thibodeaux, the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is a top trade candidate entering this offseason. The Giants have been listening to offers, and now a trade seems likely.

The Giants are Actively Exploring a Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Giants are not just taking calls on Thibodeaux; they are actively exploring trade options to move on from the fifth-year pass-rusher ahead of free agency.

“They are actively exploring trade options. Harbaugh, Aponte and Schoen must determine the appropriate value,” Hughes reports. “…League sources expect New York to ultimately move him.”

What could the Giants get in Return?

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite their interest in trading him, a deal for Thibodeaux might not ultimately come to fruition due to a lack of strong interest from teams around the league. Hughes reports that the Giants are working to “determine appropriate value,” but they are unlikely to get any offers richer than a fourth-round pick.

“Most league sources SNY contacted found it difficult to envision a team parting with more than a fourth-round pick for Thibodeaux,” Hughes wrote. “The question for the Giants: is that compensation, along with $14.75 million in salary cap relief, sufficient? League sources expect New York to ultimately move him.”

Hughes compared a potential Thibodeaux trade to the player-swap deal that the Jets made with the Titans over the weekend. The Jets traded EDGE Jermaine Johnson on his fifth-year option for DT T’Vondre Sweat from the Titans.

“During the Combine, the Jets traded Jermaine Johnson (another first-round defensive end from Thibodeaux’s draft class) for nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Sources told SNY the Jets did not receive any Day 2 offers for Johnson,” Hughes reports.

With Gang Green not yielding any Day 2-pick offers for Johnson, it’s hard to project Big Blue will get any for Thibodeaux. The unfortunate reality is, if the Giants want to clear Thibodeaux’s $14.75 million salary cap off the books, they might have to settle for a similar player-swap or take a Day 3 pick to offload him.

Should the Giants Wait to Trade Thibodeaux?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Thibodeaux is still a good and young player who might have more left in the tank. He is coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign in which he posted just 2.5 sacks across 10 games. Trading him now would be selling him off when his value is at a low point.

The Giants could opt to hold onto Thibodeaux entering the 2026 season with the intention of exploring his trade value again around the deadline. If he has a solid start to the season, he could possibly be worth more than he is now.