The Giants are looking to overhaul a secondary that struggled to find its footing in 2025. This offseason, they will survey the free agency market, seeking reinforcements to plug into their defensive backfield. One name has surfaced as a potential target: Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes. The 26-year-old cornerback could be a solid fit for new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s defensive scheme, and the Giants shouldn’t have to break the bank to sign him.

Giants Projected to Sign Raiders FA CB Eric Stokes

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz recently wrote an article projecting one signing for each team, and he had the Giants signing Stokes:

“It’s safe to say that we don’t know what version of Stokes we’ll see in 2026. But this is a clear position of need for the Giants, who ranked 17th in yards allowed per completion last season (10.9). They can take a chance that Stokes is closer to his 2025 play,” Schatz wrote of the projected signing.

Stokes, a former first-rounder pick with the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft, had a career resurgence in 2025 that could make him an ideal target in free agency. He signed a one-year deal with the Raiders and flourished last season, having the best season of his professional career.

After a string of injury-plagued years in Green Bay that saw him miss 22 games, the 26-year-old found a second wind in Las Vegas, posting a 73.6 overall PFF grade and an elite 73.5 coverage grade. His 0.6 yards per coverage snap were tied for the lowest mark in the NFL among corners with at least 200 snaps. For a Giants defense that ranked in the bottom 10 in passer rating allowed, Stokes’ ability to limit chunk plays is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Season Team GP/GS Total Tackles PD INT PFF Grade PFF Coverage 2021 GB 16/14 55 14 1 66.3 67.1 2022 GB 9/9 26 0 0 53.7 53.0 2023 GB 3/2 6 0 0 50.8 49.2 2024 GB 17/7 41 0 0 58.4 56.1 2025 LV 16/16 53 5 0 73.6 73.5 Total 61/48 181 19 1 — —

Stokes is a Fit for Dennard Wilson’s New Defensive Scheme

What makes Stokes such a tantalizing fit for the Giants is his physical profile. Standing 6-foot-1 with 4.29 speed, he possesses the raw tools that DC Dennard Wilson and John Harbaugh look for in their aggressive secondary.

If the Giants opt to use their No. 5 pick on a linebacker like Sonny Styles rather than a blue-chip corner, signing a veteran like Stokes on a projected multi-year deal allows the team to maintain a high floor in the secondary without reaching in the draft.

What is Stokes’s Market Value?

From a financial perspective, Stokes is expected to command a significant raise from the $3.5 million “prove-it” deal he signed last March. However, he remains a significantly cheaper option than the premier free agents at the position.

Spotrac projects a three-year, $22.1 million deal for Stokes, worth $7.4 million per year. This is an affordable deal for a veteran corner whose best playing days might still be yet to come.