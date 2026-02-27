As the Giants head into the 2026 offseason, the roster transformation under John Harbaugh is focusing in on the ground game. Despite boasting a promising young tandem in Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo, reports from the NFL Scouting Combine suggest the Giants aren’t just looking for depth—they’re hunting for a superstar running back.

The Giants are “Seriously Looking” at Running Backs

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are “seriously looking” at a splash move at running back through both the draft and free agency.

“Something you hear about Giants at combine: They’re seriously looking at some of the top running backs, both in draft + free agency. Players like Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker,” Raanan reported on X. “There seems to be a clear focus on becoming a more physical run-heavy team.”

With a clear intention to become a more physical, run-heavy unit on offense, the Giants are expressing their interest in high-octane names like Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love in the NFL Draft, Jacksonville Jaguars free-agent Travis Etienne Jr., and Seattle Seahawks free-agent and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Could the Giants Spend Big at Running Back?

The Giants’ interest in adding a marquee back aligns with Harbaugh’s historical philosophy of punishing defenses with a high-volume rushing attack. While Tyrone Tracy Jr. proved he could handle a heavy workload—finishing 2025 with 1,028 scrimmage yards and a career-high 159-yard finale against Dallas—the Giants’ brass seems wary of over-relying on a committee approach.

Raanan notes that the interest in Kenneth Walker III, fresh off a Super Bowl MVP performance with the Seahawks, or a dynamic threat like Travis Etienne Jr., signals “a clear focus on becoming a more physical run-heavy team.”

The Giants will want a backfield that can maximize Matt Nagy and Greg Roman’s new scheme. For a team that struggled for red-zone consistency, a top-tier back could be the key to unlocking the offense.

However, fans might argue that the Giants already have a top-tier back on their roster: Cam Skattebo. Prior to his season-ending injury in Week 8, Skattebo was establishing himself as a rising superstar. He totaled seven combined touchdowns with 617 total yards from scrimmage.

Despite his success in the first half of the season, Skattebo’s dislocated ankle is a devastating injury. They need to prepare for the possibility that he will not be as effective upon his return in 2026. That undoubtedly factors into their reported interest in the running back market.

Managing the Young Core and the Cap

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love is widely considered one of the best prospects in the draft class. If the Giants want him, they would need to spend their first-round, fifth-overall pick on hun.

Love is coming off a massive 2025 campaign where he racked up 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, earning him a spot as a Heisman finalist. PFF highlights Love as a “three-phase” weapon with elite speed and the ability to align in the slot, making him a nightmare for opposing linebackers.

However, with so many needs on the roster, drafting a running back with a top-five pick might not make sense for the Giants — especially considering the presence of Skattebo and Tracy on the roster. They will have several blue-chip prospects to consider with that pick, such as Ohio State LB Sonny Styles.

The Giants are also limited on cap space, which could prevent them from spending big on a running back in free agency. But, nevertheless, they do want to surround QB Jaxson Dart with weapons entering the second season of his career. Perhaps another star running back could factor into that plan.