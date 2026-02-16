The New York Giants need to retool their defense this offseason after the unit severely underwhelmed in 2025, culminating in the firing of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. As the Giants transition into the John Harbaugh era, the focus has shifted toward building a defense that reflects his desired identity: physical, versatile, and punishing.

Holding the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants will have an opportunity to draft a defensive prospect who matches that identity. The question is, however, which of the Ohio State studs will they circle in on?

Of the options, there are LBs Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles (though the former might project as an EDGE), and S Caleb Downs. All three are anticipated top-10 draft picks, and each one could be an exciting addition to Big Blue’s defense.

In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the Giants landed on Ohio State LB Sonny Styles at fifth overall, giving them a new quarterback of the defense.

Giants Draft OSU LB Sonny Styles 5th Overall in Latest PFF Mock Draft

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Standing at a rare 6’5″ and 243 pounds, Styles is a former five-star safety who has evolved into an elite linebacker with a grading profile PFF compares to 49ers superstar Fred Warner. That’s why PFF had the Giants taking Styles in their latest mock draft:

“While I agree with the recent declaration from multiple draft analysts that Ohio State’s Arvell Reese is a better prospect as a linebacker than an edge defender, I think his teammate is the best linebacker in this draft class. Styles’ grading profile is similar to that of San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner from his BYU days, and he could easily be a decade-long NFL starter,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote.

Styles Has an Elite Statistical Profile

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a Giants unit that struggled with identity and tackling consistency in 2025, Styles is exactly the kind of blue-chip athlete required to ignite new DC Dennard Wilson’s vision.

The most staggering aspect of Styles’ 2025 tape is his near-perfect efficiency as a tackler. According to PFF, Styles finished the 2025 season as the highest-graded tackler in college football, missing just 2.2% of his attempts—a massive leap from the 18.4% miss rate he posted during his first year as a linebacker in 2024.

He finished his senior campaign with 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and an interception, proving that he has fully adapted to the physicality of the box. For a Giants defense that allowed a disastrous 2,470 rushing yards last year, adding a player who essentially never misses provides the structural floor that Harbaugh demands.

What makes Styles a top-five prospect is his background as a safety. He possesses the 97th percentile height for a linebacker, yet moves with the fluidity of a slot defender, allowing him to match up man-to-man against the NFL’s elite tight ends. PFF’s comparison to Fred Warner isn’t hyperbole; Styles’ 5.6% negatively graded play rate in coverage is nearly identical to Warner’s collegiate marks.

Category 2025 Statistic PFF Grade / Rank Context Overall Defense 82 Total Tackles 88.6 (Elite) Ranked 3rd among Power Four Linebackers. Tackling Efficiency 2.2% Miss Rate 91.6 (1st in FBS) Lead all NCAA LBs; 27 straight tackles without a miss. Run Defense 6.5 TFL / 1.0 Sack 88.6 Grade 9th among Power Four LBs in run-defense grade. Coverage (Neg. Rate) 5.6% Neg. Play Rate Warner-Tier Identical to Fred Warner’s BYU coverage metrics. Coverage (Pos. Rate) 4.6% Pos. Play Rate Top 5% Outpaced Fred Warner’s (4.2%) college positive play rate. Durability / Usage 14 GS / 541 Snaps 6’5″, 243 lbs Former 5-star safety with “Green Dot” communication role.

Styles Could Stabilize the Defensive Front Seven

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Beyond the metrics, Styles is the quintessential Harbaugh player. He is a first-team All-American and a noted communicator who served as a coach on the field for the Buckeyes’ national championship-caliber defense.

His experience playing in a high-level NFL-style system under Matt Patricia at Ohio State means he arrives in East Rutherford Week 1 ready. By using the No. 5 pick on Styles, Joe Schoen can deliver an elite athlete who stabilizes the front seven, allowing the Giants to focus their remaining capital on bolstering the offense for Jaxson Dart.