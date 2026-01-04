Despite a disappointing 4-13 record, the New York Giants may have finally found their franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. After trading up to select Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, the organization hoped for a spark; what they received was a historic overhaul of the quarterback position.

In just 12 starts, Dart proved he wasn’t just a high-upside prospect, but a dual-threat quarterback capable of shredding professional defenses both through the air and on the ground.

Now that the dust has settled on the season, Dart has not only rewritten the Giants’ record books, but he has also carved out a statistical profile never before seen from a rookie in the history of the NFL.

Giants: Jaxson Dart Had A Historic Rookie Season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart is the first rookie QB in NFL history to end the season with the following (h/t @WBG84 on X):

2,000+ passing yards

450+ rushing yards

15+ passing TDs

9+ rushing TDs

5 INTs or less

Dart started 12 games this season

Transitioning to the NFL, Dart quickly validated the Giants’ investment by injecting a modern, mobile dynamic into the offense. Despite starting the season behind veteran Russell Wilson, Dart took over the starting role in Week 4 and never looked back, finishing his rookie campaign with 2,272 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions.

Combining his passing and rushing scores, Dart accounted for 24 total touchdowns in just 12 starts.

His 9 rushing touchdowns are the most in a single season for a quarterback in the Giants’ franchise history and the 3rd-most rushing touchdowns by a rookie QB in NFL history, trailing only Cam Newton (14) and Billy Kilmer (10).

Dart saved his best for last, posting a career-high 110.2 passer rating in Week 18 against the Cowboys, throwing for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns to secure back-to-back wins to end the season. He hopes to carry that momentum into year two of his promising career.