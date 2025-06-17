The Giants already have a new QB2 and training camp hasn’t even started

The New York Giants are heading into training camp with one clear starter at quarterback — but what follows remains wide open.

Russell Wilson will lead the offense to start the 2025 season, but the real intrigue surrounds the battle for the QB2 role.

And if rookie Jaxson Dart continues to trend upward, the Giants could be preparing for more than just a future development plan.

Jaxson Dart gaining momentum behind Russell Wilson

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Jaxson Dart appears to be the current favorite to win the backup quarterback job.

That’s not a small development for a rookie who’s still getting his footing during his first NFL offseason program with the team.

Dart completed 69.2% of his passes last year in college, throwing for 4,276 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

While he’s shown some inconsistency during OTAs, the tools are there — and the coaching staff seems eager to bring them along.

What it means for Jameis Winston’s future

If Dart does emerge as the No. 2 quarterback, veteran Jameis Winston could become expendable before the trade deadline arrives.

Winston’s contract runs for two years at $8 million, with incentives that can push it up to $16 million based on playing time.

With Dart climbing the depth chart, those incentives seem unlikely to be met — making Winston a prime candidate to move.

For quarterback-needy teams midseason, Winston’s skill set still carries value — especially with 13 touchdowns in limited action last year.

Financial flexibility could shape the Giants’ decision

The Giants do have a contractual out after this season, though it would leave them with $2.3 million in dead money.

Trading Winston, rather than releasing him, would help recoup value and avoid swallowing that cost if the right offer arrives.

It’s not just a financial call — it’s also a roster flexibility play, especially if Dart’s development timeline accelerates.

Keep in mind, it’s entirely possible Wilson could be traded instead if the season doesn’t go as planned, making Winston QB2. A team that needs a playoff-caliber quarterback could be interested in the future Hall of Famer if they have a big need.

The Giants don’t want to rush Dart, but he’s flashing potential

Dart isn’t being groomed to start in 2025, but the front office certainly hopes he can be ready if the season unravels.

With Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll needing a jolt of optimism, giving Dart game reps down the stretch might become a real option.

He’s shown the poise, arm talent, and command of the huddle that coaches look for — even if he still needs refinement.

All eyes are on training camp

The Giants haven’t named a QB2 yet, but that may not last much longer if Dart keeps making steady progress.

Quarterback battles are often decided in the margins, and Dart’s steady growth may be giving him a quiet edge heading into July.

