Giants’ receivers are going crazy over their brand new quarterback

There’s a noticeable shift in the New York Giants’ offense — and this time, it’s not just about personnel, but about precision.

After years of inconsistency under Daniel Jones, the Giants’ receivers are already feeling the difference with veteran Russell Wilson.

This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about how the ball gets there, when it arrives, and how catchable it truly is.

Receivers notice immediate chemistry with Russell Wilson

Wideouts Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson have been vocal about the upgrades they’re experiencing at quarterback this summer.

Wilson’s ball placement, especially on deep throws, is something Slayton hasn’t consistently seen during his time with Big Blue.

Last season, Wilson completed 54% of his passes over 20 yards — racking up 851 yards and seven touchdowns in that range.

That’s the kind of vertical accuracy that gives receivers real separation, even if the defender stays in their hip pocket.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A welcome change for Darius Slayton’s deep threat profile

Slayton thrives when he can get downfield and stretch defenses — and now, he finally has a quarterback to match that style.

Wilson’s ability to throw with arc and anticipation helps maximize Slayton’s speed, which often went underutilized in previous seasons.

In Slayton’s own words, there’s now “a lot of new energy” in the building, and much of it stems from Wilson’s presence.

Wan’Dale Robinson sees a better rhythm in short-yardage

Robinson, who operates more underneath, has also noticed how easy it is to catch Wilson’s passes in tight windows.

The 23-year-old receiver praised how smooth their initial reps felt, especially on timing routes and quick outs.

“Even the first time we threw, me and Slay were both like, this is actually better than we expected,” Robinson said.

A leader the locker room already respects

Beyond the numbers, Wilson’s leadership and poise are clearly resonating across the Giants’ locker room, especially with younger players.

The way he greets teammates, guides walkthroughs, and speaks with intention seems to be setting a new tone at camp.

That presence matters — especially for a team trying to reset expectations after a rocky stretch under center.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A new offense with real potential — but a brutal schedule ahead

While Wilson’s early chemistry is encouraging, the Giants face the league’s toughest schedule over the last five years in 2025.

They’ll need more than clean footwork and deep balls; they’ll need execution, consistency, and in-game resilience to rise above .500.

Still, having a quarterback who gives receivers confidence before Week 1 is a meaningful step in the right direction.

READ MORE: Giants’ underrated offensive tackle could be in line for a contract extension



