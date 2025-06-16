Giants’ underrated offensive tackle could be in line for a contract extension

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been a weak point for years, but the unit began to make strides last season.

Among the reasons for the improved play of the offensive line was the solidification of the right tackle position.

The Giants signed RT Jermaine Eluemunor to a two-year deal last offseason, and the veteran was able to stabilize the position after years of shaky play.

Now entering the second and final year of that contract, Eluemunor could be in line for an extension with Big Blue after establishing himself as a cornerstone piece for their offense.

Jermaine Eluemunor played an integral role in 2024

Last offseason, the Giants signed Eluemunor to a two-year, $14 million contract. A starting-caliber offensive tackle for $7 million per season is an absolute bargain. The 30-year-old is likely due for a pay raise.

In 2024, Eluemunor started 15 games for the Giants — nine at right tackle and six at left tackle. His best performances came at right tackle, which is where, ideally, New York hopes he spends the entirety of the 2025 season.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

But an injury to LT Andrew Thomas forced the Giants to reshuffle the line last year, flipping Eluemunor to the left side. He performed admirably, especially considering he spent the entire summer training to compete on the right side of the line.

Eluemunor finished the season with a 63.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade after surrendering 29 pressures and four sacks across 579 pass-blocking snaps with a 56.9 run-blocking grade.

His performance was still solid, but definitely a bit more inconsistent after flipping to the left tackle position.

The Giants should aim to extend Eluemunor ahead of the 2025 season

In 2025, Eluemunor will be back on the right side with Thomas healthy. He will have a chance to earn a second contract with the team and continue to book-end the line with Thomas.

However, extending Eluemunor sooner rather than later might be a wise decision. If he turns in another quality campaign in 2025, his price tag could elevate.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting right tackles are not cheap, and Eluemunor has become an integral part of the Giants’ offensive success. His price should only go up, especially considering the significant improvements expected of the Giants’ offense this upcoming season with the addition of QB Russell Wilson.

Eluemunor should be a priority extension for the Giants. Signing him to an extension would free up $3.8 million in 2025 cap space for Big Blue as well.

As the season nears, the Giants should begin negotiations with Eluemunor and keep their starting right tackle in place for at least an additional season.