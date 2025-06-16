The Giants are experiencing a major leadership change at the quarterback position

The New York Giants are entering the 2025 season with a much different feel at quarterback — and it’s already showing behind the scenes.

Swapping Daniel Jones for Russell Wilson isn’t just a change in skill set or resume — it’s a shift in energy and leadership.

Wilson brings a track record of postseason success, but what’s resonating early in camp is his day-to-day presence in the building.

Whether you’re a starter or buried on the depth chart, the way Wilson connects with teammates is drawing attention from everyone.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Russell Wilson is already setting the tone

Running back Tyrone Tracy highlighted how intentional Wilson is with his interactions and how consistent he’s been from day one.

“Every time he walks into the media room, he greets everybody,” Tracy said, via the NYDN. “That is the main thing I see with Russ.”

Tracy noted that Wilson doesn’t play favorites, engaging with players regardless of where they stand on the roster.

That’s a key difference from what the Giants have had in recent years, especially as leadership has bounced between younger quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones was respected, but Wilson brings proven credentials

Jones was known for his work ethic and toughness, often praised for how he handled adversity and criticism in New York.

But there’s something different about a quarterback who’s won a Super Bowl and made multiple deep playoff runs.

It’s the kind of voice that naturally commands more attention — not because he talks louder, but because he’s done it before.

Wilson’s presence feels a bit like Eli Manning’s in his prime — calm, measured, and respected by everyone in the room.

That comparison might not be perfect on the field, but from a leadership standpoint, it’s not far off.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The locker room impact can shape player confidence

For younger players like Tracy, feeling seen and valued by the quarterback matters.

A quarterback who lifts the entire room — not just his top receivers — can elevate fringe talent into reliable contributors.

Confidence often grows from belief, and belief starts with the leadership core taking notice of the effort everyone brings.

Wilson is clearly focused on making every teammate feel like a part of the plan, regardless of their role or experience.

The Giants haven’t had this kind of leadership in years

It’s been a while since the Giants had a quarterback who could walk into the locker room and immediately shift the mood.

Jones had moments, but he often let his play do the talking, for better or worse.

Wilson, on the other hand, seems to understand that relationships off the field shape what happens on it.

That’s the kind of intentional leadership that can carry a team through tough weeks and uncertain stretches of the season.

As training camp approaches, the Giants already feel like a more unified group — and that’s not a coincidence.

