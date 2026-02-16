The New York Giants have made sweeping changes to their organizational structure since hiring new head coach John Harbaugh earlier this offseason. Harbaugh has stepped in and overhauled the franchise’s operations, including implementing a new hierarchy and reporting structure that makes it clear who is in charge: Harbaugh.

This has left many to question general manager Joe Schoen’s standing within the organization. Schoen was on thin ice entering the offseason after another dismal 4-13 campaign from his roster in 2025. However, he managed to survive and be retained, and then contributed to the hiring of Harbaugh with his “relentless” recruiting at the start of the offseason.

But now, Harbaugh and Schoen are working together collaboratively as they prepare for a crucial 2026 offseason. Ahead of this roster reshuffling period, Harbaugh has handed heaps of praise over to Schoen.

John Harbaugh States that Joe Schoen is Living Up to Expectations

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor, Harbaugh offered a glowing public endorsement of Joe Schoen, noting that the GM has “lived up to high expectations” and proven to be a “smart judge of tactics.”

“I had high expectations for Joe, and I would say he’s lived up to those high expectations,” Harbaugh said, per O’Connor. “We’ve worked really well together. We talk multiple, multiple times every day … and a lot of things come up. ‘We hired an analyst, so what are we paying him? What did the Raiders or Eagles say when we asked for permission to speak to someone?’ Joe’s been a smart judge of tactics and situations.”

There was speculation before Harbaugh was hired that the legendary former Ravens head coach would want to bring in his own general manager wherever he was hired next. But, ultimately, he decided that he could work collaboratively in a partnership with Schoen, leading him to take the Giants’ vacant job.

Schoen remained in his position as general manager and received praise for aiding in the efforts to hire Harbaugh. However, now it seems as though Harbaugh has brought his own executive along to New York with him.

Giants GM Joe Schoen has Reportedly Been Relegated to Handling Scouting

According to Pat Leonard of New York Daily News, Schoen has been “relegated to just handling scouting” amidst Harbaugh’s organizational overhaul that has seen new senior VP of football operations and strategy Dawn Aponte vault the general manager on the totem pole.

“Was told last week that Joe Schoen is basically relegated to just handling scouting. Rest of the building reports to Dawn, Dawn then reports to John,” Leonard reported on X.

O’Connor reported that “Harbaugh was heavily involved in the hiring” of Aponte, who reports directly to the new head coach.

“Harbaugh was heavily involved in the hiring of the NFL’s chief administrative officer, Dawn Aponte, as the Giants’ senior VP of football operations and strategy; she’ll oversee analytics, salary-cap management and player contract negotiations. As another sign of Harbaugh’s considerable influence in the organization, Aponte will report to him,” O’Connor reported.

Aponte steps in and takes over as the Giants’ new senior VP of football operations and strategy, filling a vacancy that was created upon the exit of long-time Giants front office executive Kevin Abrams.

The fact that a new senior front office executive is reporting directly to the head coach, however, is a significant organizational and hierarchical shift for the Giants.

Collaboration or Scapegoating?

Leonard’s report paints a picture of a GM whose sandbox has shrunk considerably. By being narrowed to the scouting department, Schoen is now tasked solely with the find and evaluate portion of the job, while the acquire and manage portions—the financial levers of the franchise— seem to sit primarily with Aponte and Harbaugh.

This “relegation” is a stark departure from the full-spectrum control Schoen enjoyed during the Brian Daboll era. Despite this, the partnership is being framed as a collaborative model, intended to maximize Schoen’s strength in identifying collegiate talent while Harbaugh drives the organizational bus.

The question now looming over 1925 Giants Drive is whether this collaborative praise is a genuine partnership or a strategic buffer for the 2026 season. Schoen is entering a pivotal year with a tight 2026 cap situation and a roster still reeling from a 13-38 stretch over the previous three seasons.

By keeping Schoen in the building but stripping his financial authority, the Giants are banking on his ability to hit on a second consecutive elite draft class following the 2025 arrival of Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter. If the Giants fail to turn the corner in 2026, the new hierarchy leaves little doubt about where the buck stops—and it likely won’t be with the newly empowered Dawn Aponte or the $100 million head coach.