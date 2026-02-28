The Giants have a busy offseason ahead, restructuring the roster in what could be a much larger transition than anticipated. Head coach John Harbaugh wants to transition many positions to fit his style. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, one player the Giants could target in free agency is star running back Kenneth Walker.

Walker just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and delivered when it mattered most. He finished the regular season with 1,340 yards, nine touchdowns, and one fumble. He rushed for 135 yards in the Super Bowl, adding 26 receiving yards. The 25-year-old is projected to land a three-year deal worth $27 million total, including $20 million guaranteed. That averages just $9 million per season for a running back in his prime.

Walker Is Built for Harbaugh’s Offense

When Walker is at the top of his game, there aren’t many running backs more capable. He tallied a career-high 320 snaps this past season, averaging a career-high 4.7 yards per attempt on 286 carries. The Giants could cut Devin Singletary and spend a little more to add him.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Giants are “seriously looking” at splash moves at running back. Walker’s name surfaced alongside Travis Etienne and Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love as potential targets. Raanan noted there’s “a clear focus on becoming a more physical run-heavy team.”

That philosophy aligns with Walker’s skill set. His patience, vision, and explosiveness fit Harbaugh’s preference for physical rushing attacks.

But Why?

The primary question is: why? The Giants currently have Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo, two running backs capable of leading an offense. Skattebo is coming off a substantial injury, though, so the Giants would need certainty he’ll be ready for the season.

Before his Week 8 injury, Skattebo was establishing himself as a rising star with seven combined touchdowns and 617 total yards from scrimmage in eight games. His dislocated ankle creates legitimate concern about whether he’ll return to form. That uncertainty creates a need for insurance.

Tracy provides a capable complement, but he’s more finesse than power, which leaves a gap if Skattebo can’t return at full strength.

The Financial Side Makes Sense

If the Giants release Singletary, they’d save $5.25 million in cap space. Adding Walker at $9 million annually would only cost them an additional $3.75 million net, and they’d be upgrading from a veteran journeyman to a Super Bowl champion entering his prime years. The math works if the Giants believe Walker can be a legitimate three-down back who stays healthy and productive for multiple seasons.

The injury history is the only significant red flag. Walker has dealt with nagging issues throughout his career, which is why his projected contract sits at just $9 million per year despite his talent level and recent championship pedigree. But if he can stay on the field, he’s a game-changer who can create explosive plays both as a rusher and receiver out of the backfield.

The Giants’ rumored interest in Walker is notable and something to keep an eye on as free agency approaches in a few weeks. Whether they’re serious about pursuing him or simply doing their due diligence on a talented back hitting the market remains to be seen. But in a Harbaugh offense that wants to impose its will physically on opponents, Walker would certainly give them that ground-and-pound capability.

The bigger question is whether spending significant resources on a running back makes sense when the Giants need help at receiver, offensive line, and in the secondary. That’s the debate the front office will have to settle in the coming weeks as they prioritize their spending.