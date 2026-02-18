The Giants have approximately $5.1 million in salary space heading into free agency next month. It’s a very small amount, but they have $129 million in 2027, which they can dip into by pushing the majority of cap hits into the future. However, the Giants are most certainly going to make some strategic roster cuts, and let’s take a look at four players who stand out for savings purposes.

James Hudson Is the Easiest Decision

Off the bat, James Hudson will most certainly be released, saving the team $5.38 million with $2.3 million in dead money. Hudson’s lack of discipline and poor performance, particularly in the Dallas game that got him relegated to special teams, made this decision inevitable. The Giants saw red flags going all the way back to OTAs when Hudson’s inability to control his emotions caused a fight with Brian Burns. For a team with minimal cap space, carrying a player who can’t be trusted on the field is a luxury they can’t afford.

The $5.38 million in savings immediately gives the Giants more breathing room, and the $2.3 million in dead money is a small price to pay to move on from a player who simply didn’t fit. John Harbaugh’s emphasis on discipline and accountability means Hudson was never going to survive the coaching change regardless of the financial implications.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Devin Singletary Becomes Expendable

The next step is Devin Singletary, who was valuable last season when Cam Skattebo went down, but the Giants can easily feel comfortable rolling into the season with Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy as their primary running backs. That move would save them $5.25 million with $1.25 million in dead money.

Singletary served his purpose as a veteran insurance policy, but Skattebo’s rookie season (410 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns in eight games) showed he’s ready to be the lead back. Tracy provides a capable complement, and the Giants can add a cheaper depth piece in the draft or late free agency. Paying Singletary over $5 million to be the third running back doesn’t make sense when the money can be reallocated to positions of greater need like receiver, cornerback, or offensive line.

Graham Gano’s Age Catches Up

Graham Gano is another player who is likely to be released, saving the team $4.5 million in salary space with $1.25 million in dead money. Gano has been a reliable kicker for years, but the last few have been bad, and at 39 years old heading into the 2026 season, the Giants can find a younger, cheaper option to handle field goals and extra points. The kicker position is not easy to replace, but $4.5 million for a 39-year-old specialist is a significant allocation of resources for a team with minimal cap flexibility.

The Giants like Ben Sauls a lot, so he might get a chance next season.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jalin Hyatt Never Panned Out

Last but not least, Jalin Hyatt is one of the easier cut candidates, saving the team $1.5 million. Hyatt, a former third-round pick, simply never developed into the receiver the Giants hoped he would be. With Malik Nabers established as the primary receiving threat and the Giants needing to add more weapons in free agency and the draft, Hyatt’s roster spot and salary become expendable. The $1.5 million in savings isn’t massive, but every dollar matters when you’re operating with just $5.1 million in cap space.

The Big Picture

Player Position Cap Savings Dead Money James Hudson OT $5.38M $2.3M Devin Singletary RB $5.25M $1.25M Graham Gano K $4.5M $1.25M Jalin Hyatt WR $1.5M $0 Total $16.63M $4.8M

The Giants will save about $16.6 million by making these four cuts, and that’s not even considering any further restructures that can create substantial salary space to help support the team’s roster-building efforts this offseason. Obviously, some of the minimum players will be released and replaced with other depth options that John Harbaugh prefers. However, these four moves alone bring the Giants from $5.1 million in cap space to over $21 million before any restructuring occurs.

That additional flexibility allows the Giants to be competitive in free agency for mid-tier talent or to structure deals creatively by pushing money into 2027 when they have $129 million in projected cap space. The $4.8 million in dead money is manageable, and the roster upgrades that can be made with $16.6 million in savings far outweigh the loss of these four players. None of them were irreplaceable, and all four positions can be addressed with cheaper, younger options who better fit Harbaugh’s vision for the team.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much cap space will the Giants have after these cuts?

The Giants currently have $5.1 million in cap space. By cutting James Hudson, Devin Singletary, Graham Gano, and Jalin Hyatt, they will save $16.63 million, bringing their total cap space to approximately $21.73 million before any additional restructures or moves.

Why are the Giants cutting Devin Singletary?

Singletary becomes expendable with Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy established as the primary running backs. Cutting Singletary saves $5.25 million with only $1.25 million in dead money, allowing the Giants to reallocate resources to positions of greater need like receiver, cornerback, or offensive line.

Will the Giants replace Graham Gano?

Yes, the Giants will replace Gano with a younger, cheaper kicker through the draft, free agency, or undrafted free agents. Kicker is one of the easiest positions to replace, and saving $4.5 million by moving on from a 39-year-old specialist makes financial sense for a team with limited cap flexibility.

How much cap space do the Giants have in 2027?

The Giants have $129 million in projected cap space in 2027, which allows them to push cap hits into the future by structuring contracts creatively. This gives them significant flexibility to be aggressive in 2026 free agency despite having only $5.1 million in current cap space.