The New York Giants cut starting linebacker Bobby Okereke on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. And just like that, the John Harbaugh era begins in earnest. No more half-measures. No more hoping veteran mediocrity can somehow transform into championship-caliber play. The Giants are burning it down and starting over at linebacker.

Okereke spent the last three years with the Giants, playing over 1,000 snaps in both 2023 and 2025. He collected over 100 tackles twice and was solid the first two years of his tenure before watching his performance fall off a cliff in 2025. He still managed 103 tackles, but the missed tackles told the real story. A 13% missed tackle rate is brutal. Giving up 407 yards in coverage, including two touchdowns, is worse.

For a Harbaugh-led team, those numbers simply aren’t good enough.

Harbaugh Wants Elite Athletes, Not Solid Veterans

Harbaugh has always put elite athletes at linebacker. He doesn’t want solid. He doesn’t want serviceable. He wants difference-makers who can run sideline to sideline, blow up blocks, and cover tight ends down the seam. That’s why it would be no surprise if the Giants choose Sonny Styles out of Ohio State with the fifth overall pick to fill the middle linebacker position.

Styles put on an absolute show at the NFL Combine, posting historic testing numbers that screamed “generational athlete.” Having a truly elite player at linebacker makes a massive difference in Harbaugh’s defense. It elevates everyone around them. Of course, it also means the secondary sometimes lags behind because you’re investing premium resources at linebacker instead of cornerback or safety. But that’s the Harbaugh philosophy, and the Giants are buying in completely.

More Cuts Are Coming

After cutting Okereke, the Giants have about $11 million in cap space. That’s not enough to get through the rest of the offseason. Not even close. Expect more cuts this week, and they could be significant.

This is what a hard reset looks like. It’s not pretty. It’s not comfortable. But it’s absolutely necessary.