As the New York Giants move into the John Harbaugh era, the roster purge has officially begun. On Tuesday, the team officially informed veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke of his release, a move that clears $9 million in 2026 cap space but leaves a massive leadership void in the middle of the field.

While Okereke was the defense’s captain in the middle for three seasons, his play had declined over the last two seasons. With his release, the Giants will save money that they can reinvest in a cheaper, younger, and better linebacker in free agency.

Why the Giants Should Target Chiefs LB Leo Chenal in Free Agency

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That linebacker could be Kansas City Chiefs free agent Leo Chenal. On the field, Chenal is the antithesis of the modern finesse linebacker. Standing 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, the former Wisconsin Badger is a violent run-defender who earned his fourth consecutive 70.0+ PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

In 2025, Chenal totaled 58 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and two pass defenses. He plays a complementary role in a Chiefs defense led by Nick Bolton. But Chenal has improved every year and seems ready for an expanded role. He could ascend as a starting MIKE linebacker with his next team.

Chenal provides the thump required to fix a Giants run defense that has ranked near the bottom of the NFL for years. Most impressively, Chenal made massive strides in his passing-down utility last season, recording a career-best 72.6 PFF coverage grade (ranking 11th among all LBs). He is a Spagnuolo-certified blitz specialist who can collapse the pocket, providing a versatile weapon that new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson can deploy alongside Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.

Chenal is an ascending, young player at 25 years old who could continue developing and become a high-level starting MIKE linebacker. The Giants are looking to build an aggressive, downhill defense with Wilson and Harbaugh at the helm. Chenal is a perfect fit.

Season Team GP/GS Total Tackles Sacks INT PFF Overall PFF Coverage PFF Run Def. PFF Pass Rush 2025 KC 14/12 58 2.0 1 75.1 72.6 76.2 57.2 2024 KC 17/14 60 1.0 0 81.5 69.6 90.1 72.2 2023 KC 17/10 65 3.0 0 84.0 63.4 90.6 74.8 Total 65/44 218 7.0 1 — — — —

Chenal is a Cheaper, Younger Option at Linebacker

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

By releasing the 29-year-old veteran Okereke, the Giants wipe a significant figure off the books, freeing up $9 million in cap space and allowing them to pursue a younger, more explosive alternative.

PFF projects Chenal to command a deal in the two-year, $12 million range ($6M AAV), which would effectively net the Giants $3 million in annual savings compared to Okereke’s contract. At just 25 years old, Chenal is entering his physical prime, offering a rare athletic profile that could transform the Giants’ defense.

Younger, cheaper, and better than Okereke. Chenal is the Giants’ solution at linebacker.

Would Signing Chenal Prevent the Giants from Drafting Sonny Styles?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants need to completely rebuild their linebacker room. With Okereke being released, and with Micah McFadden set to hit the open market as a free agent, the Giants don’t have any starting linebackers on the roster. They need to add at least two starters this offseason, whether that be through free agency, the NFL Draft, or some combination.

So, no, signing Chenal would not prevent the Giants from drafting Sonny Styles if he is on the board with the fifth-overall pick. In fact, pairing Chenal with Styles could be an exciting proposition. Both Chenal and Styles are elite athletes, having both posted 9.99 relative athletic scores at their respective NFL Scouting Combines. Having a starting linebacker duo of Chenal and Styles would give the Giants an incredibly athletic duo that excels against the run.

Additionally, Chenal has never logged 600 or more defensive snaps in a season. He cannot be the Giants’ one and only addition at linebacker. They will need more starting talent at the position.

Styles is an exciting talent and is clearly in play for the Giants with the fifth-overall pick. But, after his incredible performance at the Combine, there is no guarantee that he will be on the board when the Giants are on the clock. Free agency comes before the draft, so the Giants need to sign a starting-level linebacker in free agency regardless of their potential admiration of Styles.

Chenal has proven to be a high-quality starter through the first four seasons of his career. He could provide the Giants’ defense with the athleticism and run-stopping capabilities that their linebacker corps has lacked in recent years.